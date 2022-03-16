I-10 East Blocked By Crash

Ian Auzenne

Drivers coming from Duson and points west who need to get to Lafayette and points farther east need to take U. S. 90 this afternoon.

Traffic on Interstate 10 East is at a standstill because of a crash with injuries near the Scott exit. According to witnesses, traffic was backed up past the Duson exit as of 1 p.m.

State troopers tell us all lanes both eastbound lanes are open except in one area near the exit were crews are still picking up debris. Troopers also tell us a westbound lane was closed immediately after the crash to allow emergency vehicles to access the area. That lane is now open to traffic.

Officials say they do not know the extent of injuries. Ambulances are still on scene as of the time of publishing.

