Lafayette, LA

I-10 East Blocked By Crash

By Ian Auzenne
 1 day ago
Ian Auzenne

Drivers coming from Duson and points west who need to get to Lafayette and points farther east need to take U. S. 90 this afternoon.

Traffic on Interstate 10 East is at a standstill because of a crash with injuries near the Scott exit. According to witnesses, traffic was backed up past the Duson exit as of 1 p.m.

State troopers tell us all lanes both eastbound lanes are open except in one area near the exit were crews are still picking up debris. Troopers also tell us a westbound lane was closed immediately after the crash to allow emergency vehicles to access the area. That lane is now open to traffic.

Officials say they do not know the extent of injuries. Ambulances are still on scene as of the time of publishing.

The History Behind Lafayette's Street Names

We drive them on a daily basis. Some are smoother than others. Some we use more frequently than others. Some randomly start, end, and/or change names. They're the streets of Lafayette. The names behind many of these streets have interesting histories. We take a look at where those names come from and the impact their namesakes have had on the city and the parish.

Seven Forgotten Facts About Lafayette

The area now known as downtown Lafayette was first settled 200 years ago. While the street grid of that original settlement is the same as it was then, the rest of the city has grown and changed exponentially. Let's take a look at some of those changes by taking a look at some of the forgotten facts in Lafayette history.

Comments / 0

The Names Behind Lafayette's Streets

A few months ago, we presented two stories about the people behind the names of Lafayette Parish's schools. The other day, those stories came back to mind. I was riding with someone who asked, "What does 'Rue Du Belier' mean?" That got me thinking: How did the names of Lafayette's streets come to be? Who are the people behind the roads names? That led me down the rabbit hole of Lafayette history. Here, we present the histories behind 18 local street names. If there are any we missed, or if you know the stories behind any other local street names, send them to me at ian@kpel965.com.
LAFAYETTE, LA
