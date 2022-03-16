Delanson voters re-elect trustee

PHOTOGRAPHER: Shutterstock Image

A total of nine people voted Tuesday to re-elect George Grenier Jr. as a village trustee.

No other positions were up for election, said village Clerk Nicole O’Connor. Grenier has been on the board since 2014.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

.

.

