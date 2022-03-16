Delanson voters re-elect trustee
A total of nine people voted Tuesday to re-elect George Grenier Jr. as a village trustee.
No other positions were up for election, said village Clerk Nicole O’Connor. Grenier has been on the board since 2014.
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
–More News – The Daily Gazette–
.
–More from Schenectady – The Daily Gazette–
.
–More from Rotterdam – The Daily Gazette–
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
- Photos: Roof work at Union College's Nott Memorial, including scaffolding inside (4 Photos)
Categories: News, Schenectady County
California Launches New Policy For Cars Used Less Than 49 Miles/Day
Smart Lifestyle Trends
[Pics] Missing Submarine with 80 Sailors Found, Experts Discovered the Truth
Zen Herald
California: Say Bye To Your Current Home Insurer In These Zip Codes
Save Homeowners Insurance
Transform Cold & Chilly Places Into Comfortable, Warm & Cozy Places!
Alpha Heater
Loophole Allows This Asset To Be Tax And Penalty Free In Your Retirement
Goldco
A Simple Method Ends Neuropathy (Watch)
Health Today News
Comments / 0