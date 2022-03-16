Soldier saves man clinging to fishing boat in Virgina river

For those that are chomping at the bit to get back to open-water fishing, may I suggest rolling down to your local river?. As a self-described river rat, I tend to frequently sing the praises of river fishing, and never more so than during the spring, when rivers come alive with aquatic life. This is the case because rivers tend to lose their ice cover sooner than ponds and lakes. Additionally, because spring river conditions are generally similar year over year, fish can be easy to predict.
