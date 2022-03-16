ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Soldier saves man clinging to fishing boat in Virgina river

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
AZFamily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomething Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s. Chief Warrant...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man tried to save girlfriend after freak wave sent her overboard in Florida boating accident

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who died Saturday in a boating accident while vacationing in Florida is being mourned by friends and family in her small town community of Nashua.Lindsey Partridge and her boyfriend Jacob Smith, 24, had taken a small boat out for the afternoon but conditions in the Atlantic proved too dicey for the pair to navigate as she was soon swept into the water by a wave. Mr Smith, who was left uninjured from the accident, tried to save his partner after she’d gone overboard, local news outlet BocaNewsNow reported. “He turned the boat around and couldn’t...
ACCIDENTS
Bradenton Herald

Boat propeller kills man trying to save fallen fiancée during Keys fishing tournament, FWC says

A Pinecrest man died after being hit by a boat propeller during a Florida Keys fishing tournament Saturday afternoon. Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez, 31, jumped in the water to save his fiancée — who fell from the stern of the 60-foot vessel on which they were fishing for sailfish about six miles east of Ocean Reef Club in north Key Largo, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
PINECREST, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Daily Herald

The river is the place to be for spring fishing

For those that are chomping at the bit to get back to open-water fishing, may I suggest rolling down to your local river?. As a self-described river rat, I tend to frequently sing the praises of river fishing, and never more so than during the spring, when rivers come alive with aquatic life. This is the case because rivers tend to lose their ice cover sooner than ponds and lakes. Additionally, because spring river conditions are generally similar year over year, fish can be easy to predict.
HOBBIES
CBS News

Missouri snake breeder's death was no accident

An unusual "48 Hours" case may change your mind about snakes. Ben Renick, 29, a Missouri snake breeder, was found dead in his facility. At first, everyone assumed he had been killed by one of his snakes, but those assumptions were wrong — he had been murdered. Snakes, it...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chief Warrant Officer#Appomattox River#Virgina#Accident
AZFamily

Violent 36 hours for Valley police officers

We will see another afternoon with above-normal temps, with highs climbing to around 82 later today. Our average high for this time of the year is 78 degrees. Police believe speed on the part of one driver and possible impairment on the part of the other were factors in the crash.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale PD: Man doing drugs shoots mother during argument at apartment

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police say a woman is seriously hurt after her son reportedly fired his gun during an argument early Sunday morning. Officers were sent to an apartment after 3 a.m. near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road after authorities said the man was reportedly doing drugs and acting erratically inside.
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Two crew members rescued from sinking fishing boat off Aberdeen

Two crew members have been rescued by lifeboat before their fishing boat sank off Aberdeen. A search operation had been launched after the vessel was reported to be sinking near the city's harbour at about 17:45. The Aberdeen coastguard helicopter was also involved in the rescue. A coastguard spokesman said...
ACCIDENTS
AZFamily

Man accused of stripping -- twice -- in Phoenix park, tackling officer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man arrested after allegedly stripping down in a Phoenix park, starting a fire, and later tackling a police officer will remain in jail until his next court date. According to court documents, Trent Laderrel Spencer was on felony release when officers arrested him Wednesday evening, so he’s not eligible for bail.
PHOENIX, AZ
Cape Gazette

Don’t bring a banana on board a fishing boat

Show me a fisherman or woman who is not superstitious and I will show you someone from whom you should never buy a used car. We all have certain things we do before or during a fishing trip that we may or may not admit to, but if we don’t do them, we feel uncomfortable, and if the trip becomes less than successful, we will blame the lack of those things for our failure.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
AZFamily

Mesa family grieves teenage sister killed in motorcycle accident

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa family is grieving the death of their teenage sister, killed in a motorcycle accident. Police said 17-year-old Darling Santos was a passenger on the back of the motorcycle when the crash happened Saturday near Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue. “We’re all in...
MESA, AZ
North Platte Telegraph

Windham: Remembering an old trick to catch fish

Mother Nature reminded us it is still winter, but with the warm up forecast for this coming week, the fishing bug is biting a lot of local anglers — me included. I was talking about fishing, particularly crappie fishing, with an avid angler a couple of days ago. The topic of finding and attracting fish came up and it brought back some memories of a lesson I learned from an old crappie fisherman I only remember as Willie. I met Willie many years ago in South Carolina. Willie fished the same few lakes for crappie almost every day and always caught fish. He was a wealth of knowledge and I wish I would have been able to spend more time with him and write down a lot of what he told me.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy