ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rossford, OH

Items to help Ukraine accepted at RCRC

rossford.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rossford Community Recreation Center is serving as a donation site for a...

www.rossford.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden raises stakes with allegations of Russian war crimes

President Biden ’s condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a warm criminal” marked a dramatic shift in how the U.S. talks about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. To officially affix the “war crimes” label to a country’s actions involves a vigorous, often decades-long legal process, and...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Rossford, OH
The Hill

COVID-19 scrambles White House St. Patrick's Day plans

Thursday was set to be a celebratory day at the White House, with President Biden reveling in his Irish roots at in-person St. Patrick’s Day events that were ruled out last year by the pandemic. But the White House was forced at the last minute to adjust its plans...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Charity#Rcrc#Ukrainian

Comments / 0

Community Policy