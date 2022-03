Okay, technically speaking, it's not for $50 million. It's for $52.5 million. OH, and only $30 million is guaranteed. I can't imagine the level of uncertainty. As shared by a multitude of sports media outlets yesterday, Brandon Scherff has decided to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars after signing a three-year contract that is worth the aforementioned $52.5 million.

