Michigan State

Trial Resuming for 4 Men Accused of Michigan Governor Plot

9&10 News
9&10 News
 1 day ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The trial of four men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will resume this week after a three-day break because of a COVID-19 case, a judge said Wednesday.

The trial was suspended because the virus had struck a key participant in the case. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said testimony will pick up again Thursday as anticipated.

There have been “no further complications,” the judge said.

Jonker didn’t disclose the name of the person who tested positive for COVID-19 or their role. Masks are optional for everyone in court. Only one prosecutor and one juror wore a mask last week.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiracy. Prosecutors say they turned their anger toward government in 2020 into a plot to kidnap Whitmer because of the restrictions she imposed during the early months of the pandemic.

Testimony in federal court in Grand Rapids began on March 9. The trial could last weeks.

Jurors listening to social media videos and secretly recorded conversations heard Fox and Croft talk about taking action against government. Defense lawyers claim informants and undercover agents improperly influenced the men.

Whitmer, a Democrat who is seeking reelection, rarely talks publicly about the case. She has blamed former President Donald Trump for fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn right-wing extremists like those charged in the case. She has said Trump was complicit in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
9&10 News

Whitmer Touts Leadership While Submitting Campaign Petitions

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday submitted voter signatures to run for reelection, saying Michigan needs continued strong leadership as it emerges from tough times during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first-term Democrat thanked about 100 boisterous supporters near the Capitol before she and Lt. Gov. Garlin...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula.

 https://www.9and10news.com

