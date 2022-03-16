ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SET ACTIVE Launches Cozy Loungewear Collection

By Pauline De Leon
Hypebae
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram-favorite athleisure label SET ACTIVE has just released its newest loungewear line, debuting a series of ultra-comfy apparel, ideal for doing absolutely nothing in. Featuring an aesthetically-pleasing...

hypebae.com

sneakernews.com

The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 Gets Wild With Leopard Prints

While no longer the newest partly-recycled proposition from the Swoosh, the Nike VaporMax Flyknit 2021 continues to win over countless consumers for its comfort and eco-consciousness. Recently, the lifestyle-focused silhouette appeared in a classic mix of “Black” and crimson tones, complete with leopard print detailing around the heel. The shoes...
APPAREL
StyleCaster

Zara’s Denim Selection Is On Point—And The Jeans Are All Under $50

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is the ultimate season for denim. Nothing looks better with, well, everything. From eyelet blouses and oversized blazers to fancy heels or grungy boots, a good pair of jeans will complete every look. For the last few years, my go-to destination for trendy and affordable denim has been Zara. Zara jeans are my absolute favorite and I have yet to find another site with as many options for under $50 bucks. I...
APPAREL
People

This Katie Holmes-Approved Brand Just Put So Many Colorful Handbags on Sale — Up to 50% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Every time Katie Holmes steps out, she introduces us to yet another fashion staple we didn't know we needed. The actress somehow always finds a happy medium between fashion-forward and practical, so when we learned that she always has a Kate Spade handbag in her closet, we knew we needed to add one (or two) to our collection ASAP. And luckily, there are a lot of spring-ready bags marked down right now.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ella Emhoff Revamps Denim in Crop Top, Logo Jeans and Hidden Heels at Miu Miu’s Fall 2022 Show

Click here to read the full article. Ella Emhoff gave denim a new form at Miu Miu’s Fall 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week. The stepdaughter to Vice President Kamala Harris was in attendance with a star-studded front row, which included Vanessa Hudgens, Camila Mendes, Nicola Coughlan and Kaitlyn Dever. The second daughter posed outside of the show in a pair of jeans from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection. The wide-leg style, crafted from dark denim, featured allover “Miu Miu” lettering print with a white tie that created a paper-bag waist. Emhoff’s look was paired with a sporty blue long-sleeved crop...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Birkenstock Sandals Are Going for as Little as $70 Right Now — but the Sale Ends in Less Than 48 Hours

Some styles are clearly only loved by certain generations. While Gen Zers wouldn't be caught dead wearing skinny jeans, they're still Millennials' bread and butter. So, when a fashion item is unanimously approved, it's important to take note. If there's one pair of shoes people of all ages have been wearing for decades, it's Birkenstock sandals. And tons of the beloved shoes happen to be on sale right now, but you'll have to act fast.
SHOPPING
People

Julianne Hough's Cream-Colored Clutch Costs $3,000, but These Similar Styles Start at Just $27

Now this is how you stop traffic. Julianne Hough stepped out in New York City earlier this week looking elegant as ever in a breezy Stine Goya maxi dress paired with Casadei nude leather pumps, and an exquisite oversized Bottega Veneta pouch bag. The multi-hyphenate exuded high fashion from head to toe, but her buttery leather designer clutch (which retails for a cool $3,000) really stole the show.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

10 Spring Fashion Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend, Including Levi's 501 Shorts for $32

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. One of the best feelings in the world is realizing you made it through another long week, and now you have two days to enjoy alarm-free living. This weekend, in particular, is the last before spring officially begins, so we'd recommend using the next couple of days to get your wardrobe prepared for all the warm-weather looks in your future. Luckily, Amazon put tons of spring-ready clothing, shoes, and accessories on sale, and we found the top 10 can't-miss deals.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Saweetie Shows off Pink Bubble Yum Hair

Switching from her recent cotton candy ombré bob, Saweetie serves a sweet, pastel pink, wavy hairstyle. The “Icy Girl” rapper recently took to Instagram to show off her look before attending an event in Los Angeles. In the pictures, she poses in a ’70s-inspired mauve pant set and platform shoes, but the devil is in the details. Between the nails and the hair, we’re obsessed.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

J.Crew Is Taking 25% Off Their Brand New Spring Sandals

Everyone, rejoice! It's officially sandal season. With spring 2022 just a hop, skip and a jump away, it's time to stock up on new toe-revealing shoes. But after spending the winter months leaning into the return of ultra cozy UGGs and foot-molded Crocs, our foot comfort has never been more of a priority. Luckily for us, J.Crew's spring sale has a variety of incredibly stylish sandals all made with comfort in mind.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Rowing Blazers Launches Collection of Vintage Clothing and Accessories

New York-based imprint Rowing Blazers has returned with a new release of vintage pieces curated by founder Jack Carlson. The clothing and accessories in the capsule reflect the label’s prep-influenced style, as well as Carlson’s interest in archaeology, Oxbridge education and other references. Describing the collection as “diverse...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Balenciaga Reveals Summer-Ready Crocs Pool Slides

Returning with another redefining collaboration, Balenciaga and Crocs have partnered together to create the Pool Slide. Adding an elevated sole unit with a 5mm arch for aquatic activities, the sporty shoe is perfect for a dip in the water. Following Demna’s innovative heeled clogs and knee-high boots, the Pool Slides...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

LMC Hits the Trails for Its SS22 Active Gear Collection

South Korean label Lost Management Cities has debuted its very first Active Gear collection for Spring/Summer 2022, a sportswear line focused on outdoor utility while maintaining the brand’s signature modern look. The SS22 lookbook takes us on a rocky hike through the mountains in which LMC‘s new windproof shell...
Hypebae

Cyb3rW3nch Is the Sci-Fi Jewelry Brand Creating 3D-Printed Designs

Cyb3rW3nch is a rising New York-based jewelry brand creating futuristic designs through techniques including 3D printing. For its latest drop, the label is introducing ear cuffs and fingertip rings for statement-making looks. Dubbed “Psychic Armor,” the entire collection arrives in 316L stainless steel and 14K gold options. The Shuriken Shield,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Psycho Bunny Launches Artist Series With Capsule Collection

Click here to read the full article. On March 10, Psycho Bunny will kick off an Artist Series, a new initiative highlighting artists and local communities where it operates stores. The brand teamed with artists Jason Naylor, Mish Miller, Matt Cliff, Kyle Confehr and Surge to produce original artwork and murals for its retail locations in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas and Miami, along with limited-edition graphic T-shirts for select stores and online that will retail for $75.More from WWDThe 2022 Independent Spirit Awards Red CarpetAkris RTW Fall 2022Rianna + Nina RTW Fall 2022 The brand tapped Naylor to inaugurate the program....
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Reception Launches Gambling-Inspired SS22 Collection

Reception has returned with a Spring/Summer 2022 collection titled “The King Must Die,” drawing inspiration from casinos and the gambling world. The collection was originally influenced by the American gambling world of the 1960s to the 1980s with research into alternative press. This then led to the French casino scene, which is world’s apart from its American counterpart.

Comments / 0

Community Policy