When you think of the dangers of being a mail carrier you probably immediately think of dogs. Did you know that 5,800 mail men and women were actually bitten by dogs in 2020 according to the USPS. These letter carriers receive training for situations that might come up. They're taught how to observe for threats and respect a dog's territory. Some postal workers actually carry dog treats with them just in case they need help getting past a pet.

DULUTH, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO