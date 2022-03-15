Drivers: Brace for more rideshare and food delivery surcharges

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Skyrocketing gas prices are hitting rideshare drivers especially hard. AAA says the statewide average for a gallon of unleaded gas jumped to $3.93 on Wednesday, up 45 cents from a week ago. Drivers working at rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft are hurting. Some say they are working fewer hours, while others are working to find another job. “It’s absolutely very bad, we have to maybe look for another job because of the gas,” said Kafi Ali. Uber said in order to help drivers get by, the company “recently launched a new feature that helps drivers save up to 25 cents per...

TRAFFIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO