To grow emergency resources, Newberg installs water filtration units at four locations Amid stressful times for the city, residents now have one less thing to worry about. The city of Newberg's public works department is partnering with several local organizations to install emergency water filtration units to increases the city's emergency resources. The first units were installed March 4 at Newberg First Presbyterian Church, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue 21, Edwards Elementary School and Northwest Christian Church. The partnership came after the city realized in 2017 its resources, equipment and personnel would be insufficient in the case of...

NEWBERG, OR ・ 28 MINUTES AGO