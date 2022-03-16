ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox finalize $5.5M, 2-year deal with Josh Harrison

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Two-time All-Star Josh Harrison has finalized a $5.5 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox.

Harrison has a $4 million salary this year as part of the deal announced Tuesday, and the White Sox have a $5.5 million option for 2023 with a $1.5 million buyout. The option price can escalate by up to $500,000 based on plate appearances this year: $125,000 each for 400, 450, 500 and 550.

Harrison has played second base, third base, shortstop and all outfield positions over 11 seasons with Pittsburgh, Washington, Detroit and Oakland. He is likely to play second base, allowing Leury Garcia to remain in a utility role.

Harrison is a career .274 hitter. He made All-Star teams in 2014 and 2017.

Harrison batted a combined .279 for Washington and Oakland last season. The Nationals traded him and catcher Yan Gomes to the Athletics prior to the July 30 deadline as part of a major shakeup in which they also dealt ace Max Scherzer and star shortstop Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers and reliever Daniel Hudson to San Diego.

