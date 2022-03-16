Milton Keynes teens reportedly racially abused by woman in the street

What started as a routine police stop turned into a pursuit that ended with the arrest of a woman wanted for murder. On Thursday, Kassandra Kitchens, 26, was captured after an East Precinct officer became suspicious of the driver of a pickup truck and attempted to pull them over, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Although the press release didn’t specify how the officer established probable cause to merit a traffic stop, Kitchens allegedly tried to flee from the scene before jumping out of the vehicle.

GRESHAM, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO