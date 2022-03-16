ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Cardinal calls for Vatican reprimand over sexuality remarks

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

ROME — Cardinal George Pell has called for the Vatican's doctrine office to intervene and reprimand two leading European Catholic churchmen who called for changes in Catholic teaching on sexuality and homosexuality. Pell, who was convicted and then acquitted of sex abuse charges in his native Australia, said...

m.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

Pastor, who performed thousands of baptisms, used one wrong word for decades; now they are considered invalid and thus people need to be baptized again

According to reports, the priest has handed in his resignation after a church investigation found that he performed baptisms that were invalid for most of his over 20-year career. Officials said that the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in 2020 verified that when baptism is granted with the formula “We baptize …” it becomes invalid and thus people need to be baptized again.
RELIGION
Shropshire Star

Vatican replaces Puerto Rico bishop who alleges persecution

Monsignor Daniel Fernández said “God is my judge”. The bishop of the Arecibo diocese in Puerto Rico said the Vatican is replacing him against his wishes. Wednesday’s announcement comes nearly a year after Monsignor Daniel Fernández declined to sign a decree issued by the Puerto Rican Episcopal Conference declaring that unvaccinated parishioners would be separated from vaccinated ones during activities including the presentation of bread and wine at the altar.
RELIGION
Middletown Press

Vatican cardinal says donations went to charity, not brother

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A once-powerful cardinal testified Thursday that he donated 125,000 euros ($140,000) of Vatican money to a Sardinian diocese for purely charitable reasons, rejecting Vatican prosecutors’ claims that the money benefitted his brother who ran the charity. Cardinal Angelo Becciu, the first-ever cardinal to testify...
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Pell
Anita Durairaj

The Philistines mentioned in the Bible were of European origin

Samson bound by the PhilistinesPicture by unknown author; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain in the United States. In the Bible, the Philistines were known for being in conflict with the Israelites. They were often not described positively and even today, the word "philistine" has a negative connotation.
Telegraph

Ancient tombs found under Notre-Dame in ‘remarkable’ discovery

Archaeologists working at Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral have made two “exceptional” discoveries, including a lead sarcophagus believed to be from the 1300s containing a “well preserved” body. The objects, described by the French culture ministry as being “of remarkable scientific quality”, were unearthed during preparatory work...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homosexuality#Sex#The Vatican#Reprimand#Racism#European Catholic#Ktv#German Catholic#The German Church#Kna#Bunte
TravelNoire

The Black Religious Association In Cuba That Is Becoming Popular Among Young Afro-Cuban Males

In West Africa, secret societies played a very important role within many nations across the region. From mystic and religious to subversive, those secret societies show various aspects and activities, such as organization, officials, initiation and religious teaching. This tradition was brought to the Americas nearly 200 years ago more precisely to Cuba, where there is a secret society that is reemerging and being embraced by young Afro-Cuban males. Named Abakuá or Ñáñigas, this secret society, which is the only of its kind in the Americas, is considered mutual aid brotherhoods. It has been surviving in the port cities of Havana, Matanzas and Cárdenas in Cuba. Currently, young Afro-Cuban males are finding in this Black Religious association in Cuba a way to relief to deal with economic difficulties and the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
WORLD
Lima News

Letter: Catholics should worry about proper baptisms

I was very distressed over people’s objections to the Roman Catholic Church using its authority over invalid baptisms (Lima News, Feb. 22). In the case of baptism, Matthew quotes Jesus as commanding the 11 disciples, “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them everything I have commanded you.” (Matthew 28: 19-20) (I don’t think He left room for self composition there.)
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Vatican City
Country
Germany
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota teacher who fled Kyiv bears witness for Ukraine

She carried what she could when she fled Kyiv. What she had to leave behind is almost more than she can bear. Ruth Karnowski, a 71-year-old schoolteacher from Little Falls, Minn., packed a bag and grabbed her iPad. Classes would continue once her 6-year-old students reached safety. If they reached safety.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
deseret.com

A sarcophagus was discovered under Notre Dame

During an excavation underneath the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris, France, archeologists discovered an ancient lead sarcophagus that could potentially date back to the 14th century, according to Reuters. About the remains: The sarcophagus probably belonged to someone important, archeologists said. Due to the preservation of the artifact, it...
RELIGION
KTLA

Millions of Ukrainians forced to flee home following Russian invasion, UN says

Deadly shelling continues to devastate the city of Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, where Russian strikes began hitting on day one of the invasion. When the violence first erupted, Vlad Sokol, his wife and 3-year-old son sheltered with others in a basement in the city for seven days. But when an attack knocked […]
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: Be careful what you believe about the foreigners fighting in Ukraine

When an aging Abe Osheroff recalled why, as a 21-year-old kid from Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood, he had volunteered to join the International Brigades in the Spanish Civil War in 1936, he framed it as a personal, ethical decision. “Some of my friends were already going over. Some of them had been killed and wounded. … Then I began to see pictures of what was going on. … Bombardments, civilians getting plastered all over the place. … I knew that if I didn’t go, I’d be ashamed all my life.”Today, his words seem to echo those of individuals from around the...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy