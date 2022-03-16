ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Fandor Presents Inaugural 'Fandor New Voices Award' at SXSW(R) 2022 to Iliana Sosa, Director of the Moving, Family Documentary What We Leave Behind

buffalonynews.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAward Created to Spotlight and Elevate the Work of Under-Represented, Independent Filmmakers. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Cinedigm the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that Fandor, the premier destination for cinephiles, has presented its first Fandor New Voices Award to director...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Russian missiles strike Lviv

KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine, March 18 (Reuters) - Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv on Friday, a city where hundreds of thousands of refugees are sheltering far from Ukraine's battlefields, as Moscow tries to regain the initiative in its stalled campaign against Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden was due to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
The Hill

Biden raises stakes with allegations of Russian war crimes

President Biden ’s condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a warm criminal” marked a dramatic shift in how the U.S. talks about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. To officially affix the “war crimes” label to a country’s actions involves a vigorous, often decades-long legal process, and...
POTUS
The Hill

COVID-19 scrambles White House St. Patrick's Day plans

Thursday was set to be a celebratory day at the White House, with President Biden reveling in his Irish roots at in-person St. Patrick’s Day events that were ruled out last year by the pandemic. But the White House was forced at the last minute to adjust its plans...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sxsw#Documentary Film#Independent Filmmakers#Paramount Theatre
The Hill

Biden to speak with Xi Jinping on Friday

President Biden is scheduled to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, the White House said, as the U.S. steps up warnings to China against aiding Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine. "This is part of our ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy