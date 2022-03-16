Fandor Presents Inaugural 'Fandor New Voices Award' at SXSW(R) 2022 to Iliana Sosa, Director of the Moving, Family Documentary What We Leave Behind
Award Created to Spotlight and Elevate the Work of Under-Represented, Independent Filmmakers. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Cinedigm the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that Fandor, the premier destination for cinephiles, has presented its first Fandor New Voices Award to director...www.buffalonynews.net
Comments / 0