B2B sales have been innovated in the last several years. The dinosaur feeling of cold LinkedIn outreach, combined with robotic-like templated product presentations, has led several emerging startups to rise up to the challenge. One of them is Walnut. The New York startup, founded by Yoav Vilner and Danni Friedland, has created a personalized sales demo platform that allows companies to easily create staggering sales experiences tailored for each individual prospect. The platform is built on a no-code infrastructure and has been flourishing since its launch, growing a staggering 700% in four months near the end of 2021.

1 DAY AGO