Maria Martinez was born in Spain and moved to the United States as a child. Seeing her parents work hard as immigrants inspired her to be the best version of herself. Her work ethic paid off and now, Martinez has had the opportunity to invest in others throughout her 28-year career in the human resources field. Over this time, she has built and lead teams of more than 100 human resources professionals and has been integrally involved in helping organizations in the startup, transition and growth phases.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO