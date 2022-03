Raise your hand if you had a COVID vaccination and also got COVID. I see those hands. If you got COVID after you got the shot, usually you hear that you didn’t get a really bad case of COVID because you had increased immunity from the vaccine. But the Centers for Disease Control currently refuses to say you have increased immunity if you recovered from COVID even though everyone knows the obvious. When you have recovered once from COVID, your body is better prepared to recover again.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO