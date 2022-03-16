Cam Smith Wins the Players Championship, Valspar Championship Preview, and a Look Ahead to the Masters

The NCAA tournament has returned, or as Jason calls it, “the festival of missed jump shots.” Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times/House of L Podcast Network) checks in with all the latest on the Cubs from Arizona (06:57). Jason chronicles how he spent watching day one of the tournament (30:44). The Bears’ roster continues to reshape under Ryan Poles, but there are a lot of wild story lines during an exciting NFL offseason. How does the Davante Adams trade affect the NFC North? And why did Allen Robinson possibly have the best day of anyone (39:19)? As the Bulls continue to slide, Zach LaVine’s knee remains an issue. One thing is clear, though: The Bulls will go only as far as their injured star can take them (50:45).
