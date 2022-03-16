Cam Smith Wins the Players Championship, Valspar Championship Preview, and a Look Ahead to the Masters

And if you say you haven’t, you’re lying. We don’t see it very often on the PGA Tour, but when it happens, it’s absolutely glorious. Charl Schwartzel hit his tee shot on the par-3 15th during the first round of the Valspar Championship and obviously didn’t like the outcome. He took a few gather steps toward the green, like a centerfielder looking to gun someone down at the plate, and then let it fly like Tom Brady over the middle to Rob Gronkowski.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO