The finales of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are traditionally touted as being the "most dramatic" ones yet. But, this year's finale actually may have lived up to that description. In a wild turn of events, Bachelor Clayton Echard shared his intentions of proposing to Susie Evans, who went home during a prior episode after the lead told her that he had been intimate with the other finalists, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. Although, he didn't receive the answer that he was looking for from Evans, who turned him down. Following the finale, fans flocked to social media to weigh in on all of the messy events.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO