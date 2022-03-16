Irish Pub Meatloaf

Tasty and tender, this Air Fryer Banana Bread is a fun way to make delicious mini loaves of your favorite classic bread recipe!. The Air Fryer is a popular kitchen appliance with many uses - even baking! Yes, you can absolutely bake in the air fryer with just as tasty results as you would if you were to bake it in the oven. This Air Fryer Banana Bread has become one of my favorite ways to make banana bread. Instead of one large loaf, you will end up with mini loaves which I think actually works better for me. One for now and two for later! It gets nice and golden on the outside but still stays soft and moist in the outside. If you want to try our your air fryer for baking, then you absolutely have to make this Air Fryer Banana Bread recipe.

