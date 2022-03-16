ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Irish Pub Meatloaf

rachaelrayshow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLine a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Heat EVOO, a turn of the pan, in a medium skillet over medium to medium-high heat. Add celery, onion, carrot and garlic, season with salt and pepper, and saute until...

www.rachaelrayshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
30Seconds

Badass Ground Beef Potato Casserole Recipe: This Easy Mexican Casserole Recipe Is Incredible

Creamy potatoes layered with spicy seasoned ground beef, corn and cheese is incredible. This Mexican potato casserole recipe is all you need on your plate. This easy potato casserole recipe can be served as a main dish, hearty (very hearty!) side dish and makes a perfect potluck dish. Be sure to print several copies of the recipe, because you're sure to get asked for it.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make Irish Stew in Your Slow Cooker

We love Irish cooking (especially these classic Irish recipes). It’s exceptionally homey, with hearty ingredients and fresh produce. The best meals, like Colcannon potatoes, soda bread and Irish stew, make us feel warm and cozy. A low-and-slow stew might seem like the kind of dinner you have to babysit...
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Ground Beef Enchiladas

These simple Ground Beef Enchiladas only have a few ingredients and make the perfect dinnertime meal everyone will love!. I've always been a huge fan of enchiladas. One of my first recipes I shared on The Country Cook were for Creamy White Chicken Enchiladas and they continue to be a fan favorite to this day! After you try this recipe, I think these Ground Beef Enchiladas will go on your regular meal rotation because they are easy and perfect for busy weeknights. Our whole family loves these and requests them often! I promise that you can't go wrong with this Ground Beef Enchilada recipe and it will be a hit with your friends and/or family!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish Pub#Food Processor#Salt And Pepper#Beer#Food Drink#Preheat
TODAY.com

I tried 6 microwave popcorns and 1 blew the competition out of the bowl

“Once you pop, the fun don’t stop” may be the retired slogan of a beloved saddle-shaped potato chip, but it’s the permanent one for America’s favorite light, airy, no-frills snack: microwavable popcorn. Of course, no packaged variety will compare to the freshly-popped movie theater variety doused...
FOOD & DRINKS
Newsday

Easy roasted cabbage recipe for St. Patrick's Day

This could change your relationship to cabbage forever. If you’ve only ever boiled cabbage (and smelled up the house in the process), you haven’t seen this humble vegetable at its very best. Roasting cabbage brings out its best: the edges get charred and toasty, and the center has...
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

Why Do My Potatoes Turn Pink When I Cut Them?

Potatoes are an essential part of our diets, and that’s probably because there are so many different ways to prepare them. Baked potatoes, french fries, potato chips—you name it, there’s a recipe! But have you ever found that, while chopping up your spuds, they begin to take on a slightly pink hue? Don’t worry, we’re here to tell you why.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: A Wee Irish Pub on Wheels

Monday, March 14th — Tonight, a tour of a tiny Irish pub on wheels that can bring the party right to your house and a couple of local craft breweries that have created some special spirits to toast the holiday. Plus, we are talking to some NH entrepreneurs who...
RESTAURANTS
News On 6

Cooking Corner: Lemon Herb Chicken Salad

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen!. Liz Taliaferro from Panera joined News On 6 at noon to show us how to make a Lemon Herb Chicken Salad Sandwich. The recipe can be found below:. 10 minutes. Ingredients. 2 tbsp. Panera Mediterranean Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing. 2...
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Air Fryer Banana Bread

Tasty and tender, this Air Fryer Banana Bread is a fun way to make delicious mini loaves of your favorite classic bread recipe!. The Air Fryer is a popular kitchen appliance with many uses - even baking! Yes, you can absolutely bake in the air fryer with just as tasty results as you would if you were to bake it in the oven. This Air Fryer Banana Bread has become one of my favorite ways to make banana bread. Instead of one large loaf, you will end up with mini loaves which I think actually works better for me. One for now and two for later! It gets nice and golden on the outside but still stays soft and moist in the outside. If you want to try our your air fryer for baking, then you absolutely have to make this Air Fryer Banana Bread recipe.
RECIPES
Parade

23 Crazy-Good Ground Beef Casserole Recipes for Every Night of the Week

The reason everyone loves a casserole with ground beef is because a) they’re easy to make, b) they’re super cheap—a package of ground beef starts at $4.26 in most parts of the country—and c) they produce lots and lots of leftovers so you can stretch one recipe into several meals for lunch and dinner the next day.
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Sweet Potato Patties

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. These sweet potato patties are tender and creamy in the center with a crispy panko crust. Served with a dollop of crème fraîche or sour cream, they’re a satisfying side dish or vegetarian main course.
RECIPES
Food Network

The Best Potatoes for Potato Salad

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Surprise, all kinds of potatoes can be used for potato salad. Which variety you use depends a which kind of potato salad you're making. Below, we walk you through when to use each type of potato, plus how to boil each. And for a complete guide to making potato salad, check out our story How to Make Potato Salad.
RECIPES
Reporter

Slim’s Irish Pub brings classic fare to Centre Plaza in Bensalem

BENSALEM >> Slim’s Irish Pub is now open for business at Centre Plaza, bringing an exciting new dining option to the Bensalem community just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. The restaurant occupies the 5,100-square-foot space that formerly housed Brady’s Irish Pub, a long-time Centre Plaza staple that has been rebranded and renovated under its new ownership.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
The Kitchn

Martha Stewart’s Recipe for Irish Soda Bread Is the Only Thing You Need to Be Making for St. Patty’s Day

With St. Patrick’s Day on the horizon, we’re all digging out corned beef and cabbage recipes and running to Dunkin’ for its new seasonal Shamrock Macchiato (although a boozy DIY shake is also happening, we won’t lie). So it’s perfectly timed for Martha Stewart to post her contribution to the festivities: her deliciously unforgettable Irish soda bread.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy