NBA fans couldn't get enough of the Atlanta Hawks' clearly staged 'Diamond Tester' prank

One of the truly underrated components of NBA League Pass is that you get to watch the in-arena videoboard feed during TV timeouts instead of commercials. It lets viewers experience all the different entertainment segments teams have planned for fans. The Atlanta Hawks know this better than most teams, and they design staged game-ops segments with the sole purpose of going viral.

They succeeded in a big way during the Hawks’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers this week.

During a TV timeout, the Hawks sent their mascot, Harry the Hawk, out there with a diamond tester to see if any fans were actually wearing fake engagement rings. Harry, of course, went over to a couple wearing off-brand Trail Blazers shirts in courtside seats and ran the test as the dude looked on nervously.

Once the test came back as fake for the diamond ring, the woman didn’t say a word, tossed the ring back at the guy and walked off. The crowd at State Farm Arena thought it was hilarious because that was the entire point: entertainment. I mean, the tester’s light didn’t even appear to be on.

The video went viral on Twitter, and an astonishing number of people thought the skit was real! Again, it’s what the Hawks do. They used to fit in fake kiss cam videos into the actual kiss cam segment, but they’ve clearly gotten more original with the live actors.

The Hawks do this often, and this skit was at least original enough to have plenty of people fooled.

This was how Twitter reacted

Let’s stop falling for these videos.