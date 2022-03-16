Babz Bites: Simple Salad Dressing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Nepra Foods Inc. ('Nepra') (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6F)(OTCQB:NPRFF), the creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce a private label sampling of salad dressings made from its proprietary cold-pressed virgin hemp oil. The anticipated volume agreement is estimated to generate initial orders totaling up to 20,000 gallons of dressings per month to be sold in large retail chains across the United States. As a bi-product of its Colorado White Hemp Heart Flour production line, Nepra produces its refined hemp oil using a cold process to preserve the natural omegas, yielding an extra fresh oil that is vibrant, golden, and well-balanced for blending into a wide variety of clean label dressings, including Creamy Italian, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Citrus Thai, and Creamy Caesar.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO