Airplanes are durable so it makes sense to repurpose them

By Public Editor
NPR
 4 days ago

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Kevin Regan and his business partner Shane Thornton recently started selling cabins - not cabins made of logs but of airplanes. The Ireland-based duo are recycling airplanes...

www.npr.org

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Regan
