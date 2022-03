Augusta National will look a little different for the 2022 Masters, as several adjustments were made to three holes on the famed course. This includes Amen Corner getting a slight makeover, with the 11th hole having its tee moved 15 yards and trees being removed from the right side of the fairway. The changes may be subtle to the tournament's patrons, but they could be significant to the Masters 2022 field and the strategies deployed when play tees off Thursday, April 7.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO