ESPN Snaps Up Fox’s Buck, Aikman to Call ‘Monday Night Football’

On Wednesday, ESPN officially announced that Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will become the new voices of Monday Night Football. “ESPN has signed acclaimed play-by-play commentator Joe Buck and leading football analyst Troy Aikman to multi-year deals, as the NFL’s longest current booth pairing and Pro Football Hall of Fame members will become the new voices of Monday Night Football… Accomplished commentator Lisa Salters, Monday Night Football’s longest-tenured sideline reporter, will return for her 11th season on the series. John Parry will be the officiating analyst once again,” the network said in a statement.
