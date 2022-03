The Boston Red Sox have been pretty quiet in MLB free agency since the lockout ended last week, but that could change in a major way. The Red Sox are the latest team to enter the Freddie Freeman sweepstakes, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. Boston isn't the only American League East team pursuing the Atlanta Braves first baseman -- the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays have shown interest as well.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO