After a year as a Chiefs backup, Austin Blythe is heading west again. The former Rams starter agreed to a deal to join the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. Blythe signed in Kansas City before the team selected Creed Humphrey in the second round. Humphrey became the Chiefs’ starting center in Week 1 and made every start at the position for the Chiefs, presenting the makings of a long-term center for the perennial AFC West champions. Blythe figures to have a better opportunity for playing time in Seattle.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO