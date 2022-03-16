ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Spotlight on Alumnae: Rebecca Zabinsky ’09 Works to Create Sustainable Proteins

scrippscollege.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a child, Rebecca Zabinsky ’09 had a love for nature, a curiosity for how the world works, and an admiration of scientists. She tapped into her interests as early as elementary school and remembers a project where she grew frogs from eggs and then released them into a stream in...

www.scrippscollege.edu

Comments / 0

Related
FourStates

Freeman Nursing Director in the spotlight for her hard work

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s time for our monthly healthcare spotlight — highlighting the work of the Oncology Nursing Director at Freeman Health System. “Really fast paced, it’s really quite fun. I enjoy it. It is not for the weak of heart of course,” said Kyleigh Fordyce, Freeman Oncology.
JOPLIN, MO
Phys.org

Direct generation of complex structured light

Extension of laser beam structures promises new laser applications. Exploration of how beam structures change during nonlinear frequency conversion processes has drawn increasing interest in recent years. Nonlinear conversion is an excellent route for structured beam generation and represents a growing, hybrid field for researchers in nonlinear optics and laser technology, as well as the emerging area of light-field regulation technology.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers design holographic lenses based on plasma

Holograms are three-dimensional (3D) images produced by interfering beams of light that reflect physical objects or photographs. In recent years, they were introduced in a variety of settings, for instance to enhance employee training or create more engaging art. Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, University of California Berkeley, and...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
scitechdaily.com

“Active Matter” Breakthrough Enables Shape-Shifting Next-Generation Robots

Physicists have discovered a new way to coat soft robots in materials that allow them to move and function in a more purposeful way. Physicists have discovered a new way to coat soft robots in materials that allow them to move and function in a more purposeful way. The research, led by the University of Bath, is described in a paper published on March 11, 2022, in Science Advances.
ENGINEERING
the University of Delaware

Excellence in education scholarship

Early mathematical understanding often begins as young children engage in playful activities with their parents and caregivers. Toddlers and preschoolers relish in everyday numerical activities, like breaking three eggs into a bowl and adding half a cup of chocolate chips to brownie batter. But what happens when a child struggles to match number symbols with quantities or understand that numbers can be broken down into smaller parts?
EDUCATION
In Homeland Security

Creating a Positive Work Culture Where People Thrive

Podcast featuring Dr. Marie Gould Harper, Dean, Wallace E. Boston School of Business and. Dr. Bjorn Mercer, DMA, Department Chair, Communication and World Languages. Fostering a positive work culture requires effort and collaboration among all levels of management. In this episode, Dr. Marie Gould Harper talks to APU’s Dr. Bjorn Mercer about the components needed for a positive work culture including focusing on employee wellness, fostering social connections, providing meaning, listening and more. Learn about ways to change an organization’s culture and the invaluable role of middle management to be in tune with employees to help them along their career path.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Direct observation of a dynamical glass transition in a nanomagnetic artificial Hopfield network

Spin glasses, generally defined as disordered systems with randomized competing interactions1,2, are a widely investigated complex system. Theoretical models describing spin glasses are broadly used in other complex systems, such as those describing brain function3,4, error-correcting codes5 or stock-market dynamics6. This wide interest in spin glasses provides strong motivation to generate an artificial spin glass within the framework of artificial spin ice systems7,8,9. Here we present the experimental realization of an artificial spin glass consisting of dipolar coupled single-domain Ising-type nanomagnets arranged onto an interaction network that replicates the aspects of a Hopfield neural network10. Using cryogenic X-ray photoemission electron microscopy (XPEEM), we performed temperature-dependent imaging of thermally driven moment fluctuations within these networks and observed characteristic features of a two-dimensional Ising spin glass. Specifically, the temperature dependence of the spin glass correlation function follows a power-law trend predicted from theoretical models on two-dimensional spin glasses11. Furthermore, we observe clear signatures of the hard-to-observe rugged spin glass free energy1 in the form of sub-aging, out-of-equilibrium autocorrelations12 and a transition from stable to unstable dynamics1,13.
CHEMISTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Armstrong
Futurity

Dandelions inspire sensor that floats on a breeze

Inspired by how dandelions use the wind to distribute their seeds, researchers have developed a tiny sensor-carrying device that can be blown by the wind as it tumbles toward the ground. Wireless sensors can monitor how temperature, humidity, or other environmental conditions vary across large swaths of land, such as...
ELECTRONICS
natureworldnews.com

Study Shows How Fruit Flies Adapted in a Rapidly Changing World

Do you believe evolution is a slow, steady process? Tell the fruit flies that. Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania utilized a controlled field experiment to show that flies quickly responded to changing environmental conditions by altering their genome and a variety of physical features, according to a recent article published in Science.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Paving the way to tailor-made carbon nanomaterials and more accurate energetic materials modeling

Carbon exhibits a remarkable tendency to form nanomaterials with unusual physical and chemical properties, arising from its ability to engage in different bonding states. Many of these "next-generation" nanomaterials, which include nanodiamonds, nanographite, amorphous nanocarbon and nano-onions, are currently being studied for possible applications spanning quantum computing to bio-imaging. Ongoing research suggests that high-pressure synthesis using carbon-rich organic precursors could lead to the discovery and possibly the tailored design of many more.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alumnae#Protein#Fruit Flies#Stanford University#The Claremont Colleges#Chinese
Phys.org

Sponges, not just their microbes, make biologically potent compounds

Soft and immobile, sea sponges may appear inert, but these simple animals are rich with chemistry. From them, scientists have uncovered plenty of biologically active compounds, some of which have gone on to become medications. All of these small molecules, however, actually originate from bacteria living within these animals. Now, new research has uncovered an exception. Today, scientists report that sponges themselves, not their resident microbes, produce at least one promising group of compounds.
WILDLIFE
biospace.com

Former Athira CEO Leen Kawas Reemerges at Startup Propel Bio Partners

Following her ouster as CEO of Athira Pharma, Leen Kawas has found a new home, co-founding Los Angeles-based Propel Bio Partners, an equity investment firm focused on helping other life sciences companies advance their own therapies and technologies. In its announcement this morning, Propel said it will “target and support...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Interpretable machine learning for knowledge generation in heterogeneous catalysis

Most applications of machine learning in heterogeneous catalysis thus far have used black-box models to predict computable physical properties (descriptors), such as adsorption or formation energies, that can be related to catalytic performance (that is, activity or stability). Extracting meaningful physical insights from these black-box models has proved challenging, as the internal logic of these black-box models is not readily interpretable due to their high degree of complexity. Interpretable machine learning methods that merge the predictive capacity of black-box models with the physical interpretability of physics-based models offer an alternative to black-box models. In this Perspective, we discuss the various interpretable machine learning methods available to catalysis researchers, highlight the potential of interpretable machine learning to accelerate hypothesis formation and knowledge generation, and outline critical challenges and opportunities for interpretable machine learning in heterogeneous catalysis.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Researchers develop a sensor to make hydrogen visible

Researchers at the Department of Chemistry and Pharmacy and the Chair of Thermal Process Technology at Friedrich–Alexander University (FAU) have succeeded in making invisible hydrogen gas visible to the naked eye in order to prevent the risk of fires and explosions. The key to their research is supraparticles, tiny particles that change color as soon as they come near hydrogen. The results have been published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
ZDNet

Computer science vs. computer engineering: What should I study?

If you're having a hard time differentiating between a computer science degree vs. a computer engineering degree, you're not alone. These degrees have overlapping curricula but also important differences. A computer science degree focuses more on computer theory and a computer engineering degree is generally focused on physical computer hardware.
EDUCATION
Phys.org

New open-source software helps small chem labs easily access AI for reaction optimization

A team of experts at the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory has released a new open-source software program called Rxn Rover. It is designed to help chemistry researchers easily and affordably tap into the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) to automate chemical reaction optimization and discovery, speeding the discovery and deployment of new technologies.
SOFTWARE
AccuWeather

16-year-old environmental scientist kickstarted her own career

Despite having an undergraduate and two graduate degrees at just 14 years old, Dorothy Jean Tillman -- an award-winning child prodigy, tech and art enthusiast, community leader and nationally recognized scientist -- took matters into her own hands almost two years ago by kickstarting not only her own career but also the careers of other kids interested in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics).
CHICAGO, IL
scitechdaily.com

Zentropy: New Theory of Entropy May Solve Materials Design Issues

A challenge in materials design is that in both natural and manmade materials, volume sometimes decreases, or increases, with increasing temperature. While there are mechanical explanations for this phenomenon for some specific materials, a general understanding of why this sometimes happens remains lacking. However, a team of Penn State researchers...
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy