ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Hate crime charge for teen recorded whipping classmate

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eh5PHpi00

A white high-schooler has been charged with a hate crime after being caught on video throwing cotton balls at a Black student and whipping him with his belt, authorities said Wednesday.

The 15-year-old freshman at Vandebilt Catholic High School in Houma was arrested Tuesday on battery and hate crime charges after authorities reviewed a recording showing what happened inside the cafeteria on March 9.

The video shows the white student walking up behind a Black student sitting in the crowded lunchroom. He throws a handful of cotton balls at him, and then whips him repeatedly with his belt until the Black student stands and pushes him, news outlets reported.

“I’m very pleased that the school took a front stand on this,” Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said in a news release.

“When we received the complaint, we immediately put our detectives on it. They worked through the weekend so we could get to this point," Soignet said. "My officers did a good job handling it and working with the school to get this case to where it is now.”

News outlets reported that the victim is one of only a few Black students at the school. Authorities didn't identify the students, and it wasn't clear if the arrested teen has a lawyer who could speak for him.

Vandebilt Catholic President Jeremy Gueldner said the school does not tolerate bullying or racism. These "actions by a few are not consistent with the values and mission of our school,” the archdiocese statement said.

The parents of the child who was targeted thanked people for their support.

“We will continue to pray for our school community as a whole, that we not only get through this together but that we each learn a valuable lesson from what has taken place," the parents said in the archdiocese statement.

Terrebonne Parish NAACP President Jerome Boykin also praised school officials and police for their swift response, saying the school and sheriff's office "sent a strong message to the community that this type of crime will not be tolerated.”

“The young man is only 15 years of age and I hope that he can learn from his mistake,” Boykin added.

Comments / 2

Walter'sgirl
4d ago

this is disgusting and so sad 😭 I don't even know what to say how could anyone ever think to do something like this or any kind of hate crime because of the color of your skin wow.

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Hill

Justice Thomas hospitalized, may miss some oral arguments

Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized after experiencing flu-like symptoms and will miss some oral arguments this week. The longest-serving member of the Supreme Court was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday and expects to be released in a day or two, the court said in a statement.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Officials say China Eastern plane crashed with 132 aboard

BEIJING (AP) — A China Eastern Boeing 737 with 132 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, officials said. The Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement the crash occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county. The flight was traveling from Kunming in the western province of Yunnan to the industrial center of Guangzhou along the east coast, it added.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Houma, LA
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Society
Houma, LA
Society
County
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Reuters

Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis with Duda

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joseph Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to discuss the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has sparked a "humanitarian and human rights crisis," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said late Sunday. Biden will travel to Warsaw where he will...
POTUS
The Hill

Daylight savings change faces trouble in House

Legislation to make daylight saving time permanent passed the Senate this week, but the House is not ready to be a rubber stamp, spelling potential trouble ahead for its passage in the lower chamber. Leaders on both sides of the aisle have made clear they are not in a rush...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Black People#Bullying#Racial Injustice#Racism#Terrebonne Parish Sheriff
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

The battle for Ukraine’s strategic port of Mariupol raged on Monday, as Ukraine rejected a Russian offer to evacuate its troops from the besieged city and Russian bombardment continued. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said about 400 civilians were taking shelter at an art school in the Azov Sea port...
POLITICS
NBC News

U.S. Marines who perished in Norway helicopter crash identified

Four U.S. Marines killed when a helicopter crashed in Norway last week during a joint training exercise with NATO allies were identified Sunday. In a statement, the U.S. Marines Corps identified the deceased: Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Mass.; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

ABC News

582K+
Followers
143K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy