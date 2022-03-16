James Lowell “Jim” Eckert Obituary

James Lowell “Jim” Eckert, the son of Gary Lynn and Constance Louise (Gillespie) Eckert, was born May 7, 1957, in Council Bluffs, IA. Jim died March 15, 2022, at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA, at the age of 64 years, 10 months, and 8 days.

Jim attended school at Oakland. When he was 16 years old, he began helping his grandfather do plumbing work. Jim married Monica Walter on December 11, 1981. Two daughters were born to this union, Rebecca Lynn and Tina Louise. In 1985, Jim took over the family business and it became Eckert Plumbing.

Jim had many hobbies. He loved racing and had raced snow mobiles, drag bikes, go karts, winged modified midgets, and modifieds. He had won many championships in the 80’s and 90’s. For the last several years, Jim and Moni had helped different racing teams. Jim and Moni also enjoyed traveling to watch different races.

Jim joined the Knights of Pythias Big Grove 226 in 2003. He was always willing to help with projects in the Oakland community. He grilled at countless barbeques, helped with the Rodeo in Carson, and sold food for charitable causes. Jim would buy Christmas presents for several families each year and was an avid supporter of the Read and Ride Program.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Johnnie Eckert and Jeffery Chaney; his grandma Juanita (Bessie) Scheeler; his uncles, Art and Rick Eckert; and his aunt Susie (Eckert) Pilling.

He is survived by his wife Moni Eckert of Oakland, IA; his children, Rebecca Hargens of Avoca, IA, and Tine Reimers and husband Paul of Oakland, IA; his grandchildren, Chaylee Reimers of Oakland, IA, and Kya Hargens of Avoca, IA; his brother Randy Chaney of Omaha, NE; his sister April Chaney of Cape Coral, FL; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at the Oakland Community Building. Visitation with the family and lunch will be held following the memorial service. Interment will be at a later date. Rieken Vieth Funeral Home in Oakland is assisting the family.