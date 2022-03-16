Huge blaze tears through Walmart distribution centre

A huge blaze has torn through a Walmart distribution centre in Indiana causing an enormous smoke cloud visible for miles.

Plainfield Fire Department officials confirmed the fire is at a Walmart warehouse between Avon and the Indianapolis International Airport.

Town officials say they are receiving a large number of 911 calls about the fire and urging residents to only call in an emergency.

Fire officials say that no-one was injured in the fire and that there were around 1,000 people inside the warehouse when it broke out on Wednesday.

“Just about every fire department in central Indiana is responding,” said Joe Aldridge, deputy chief with the Plainfield Police Department.

All firefighters and employees have been accounted for and emergency services continue to try and contain the fire.

Officials said anyone who lives north of the warehouse is urged to stay indoors.

The Indianapolis Airport said there has been no impact on airport operations due to the fire but they are continuing to monitor the situation.

Storm Track 8’s Marcus Bailey says the fire is so big that it is now showing up on weather radar.

But the Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township says that there are currently no air quality or hazmat issues impacting the school district.