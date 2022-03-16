World Celebration Guest Relations to Close Temporarily for Construction at EPCOT

An EPCOT attraction that showed off the planned future of the park will be shutting down this week. Disney has announced that The EPCOT Experience will permanently close on March 14th. The attraction originally opened in 2019 and was intended to show park visitors about the major renovations taking place at the park. With many of those renovations either underway or complete, The EPCOT Experience will be shut down to make way for what Disney describes as "new activations" at the Odyssey Pavilion.

TRAVEL ・ 5 DAYS AGO