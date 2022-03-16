ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

World Celebration Guest Relations to Close Temporarily for Construction at EPCOT

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Celebration Guest Relations location at EPCOT (to the left after walking past Spaceship Earth) will be unavailable for a month as construction continues in the...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Disney Keeps One Major Pandemic Change (You May Not Like It)

Escaping to a theme park is one of the ways that we, as adults, toss our responsibilities to the wind and connect with our childlike joys. Sometimes you just need to enjoy the charms of the day, get yourself an ice cream cone, and pretend for a day or three that the world is not as complicated and terrible as it sometimes seems.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: EPCOT Experience Closing Permanently on March 14

Walt Disney Imagineering Presents the EPCOT Experience will be closing permanently on March 14, 2022. Walt Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley announced the closure on Instagram, nothing that the reimagining of EPCOT is well underway so the EPCOT Experience is no longer needed as a preview. Read his full caption below.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gift Stop#Disney Parks#Wdw News
CNET

You Can Live in Disney World -- for an Outrageous Price

Disney made headlines last week with the announcement of a new real estate venture, Storyliving by Disney communities. The first Storyliving neighborhood, which will feature houses, condos, a hotel, shopping, dining and an oasis with "the clearest turquoise waters," will be built near Palm Springs, California. But the entertainment company...
TRAVEL
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Disney Shows Off Its Controversial New Attraction

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report has faced its share of negative feedback over its theme parks. People may take issue with its Covid protocols or lament changes to your ability to "hop" between parks since the pandemic hit. The theme park leader has also dealt with controversies over rides like Splash Mountain and The Jungle Cruise which have had aspects that are troubling if not downright racist (albeit under a modern lens, not based on societal norms when those rides launched).
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
International Relations
NewsBreak
Instagram
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Cast Members Among Those Arrested in Human Trafficking Sting, ‘Indianettes’ Drill Team Not Allowed to Wear War Bonnets at Magic Kingdom, & More: Daily Recap (3/16/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOXBusiness

Disney World theme parks hit with flooding, videos show

Some of Walt Disney World's theme parks took on quite a bit of water Monday evening. Videos surfaced on Twitter showing Disney's Hollywood Studios and EPCOT streets flooded with water. In the clips, many drenched park-goers can be seen wading through the water. Some clips captured customers running to find...
LIFESTYLE
KOLR10 News

Rescue One temporarily closing its doors to animals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Rescue One, a no-kill animal rescue, and medical facility, will not be taking any more animals including emergency rescue animals until further notice. The organization announced on Facebook the reason for the closure is the facility doesn’t have any more room to take on additional animals. Rescue One currently has 366 animals […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
TheStreet

Beloved Ride Coming to Walt Disney World

While Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report parks are known for everything from childhood memories to Minnie Mouse ears, the one area in which it lags behind competitors is thrills. Even "big kid" rides like Space Mountain and Expedition: Everest pale in comparison to the loops, drops,...
TRAVEL
ComicBook

EPCOT Attraction Permanently Shutting Down

An EPCOT attraction that showed off the planned future of the park will be shutting down this week. Disney has announced that The EPCOT Experience will permanently close on March 14th. The attraction originally opened in 2019 and was intended to show park visitors about the major renovations taking place at the park. With many of those renovations either underway or complete, The EPCOT Experience will be shut down to make way for what Disney describes as "new activations" at the Odyssey Pavilion.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Is Disney’s $3k-a-night Star Wars hotel worth the hype?

Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will today unveil its much-hyped new luxury Star Wars-themed hotel, with family rooms costing around $6,000 (£4,470) per stay.The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel - described by Disney as “a two-night immersive” adventure - opens to Disney guests from 1 March, following a mixed reaction to preview images and videos released by the brand.Galactic Starcruiser’s two-night-minimum “journeys” see guests boarding a futuristic vessel called the Halcyon for a simulated cruise to a planet from the Star Wars universe, complete with a cast of actors and various interactive experiences around the spaceship-styled set.These start at...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Disney's Hollywood Studios Turned Into a Water Park Due To Heavy Rain And The Video Is Wild

Walt Disney World is largely “back to normal” these days following pandemic closures, but one place where that is not quite the case is the resort’s water parks. While Typhoon Lagoon is open for business once more, Blizzard Beach is currently closed, which means Disney water park fans have limited options. But last night Disney World found itself with an unscheduled water park when a significant rain storm led to the flooding of Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
LIFESTYLE
CinemaBlend

Why Disney World And Disneyland Are In No Hurry To Reach Full Capacity

Things are very nearly back to normal at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, with almost everything that the parks opened without during the pandemic having returned in one form or another. One thing that actually hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic status, however, are the crowds. Disney CFO Christine McCarthy recently confirmed that crowds are still being limited, and it sounds like that’s going to be the case for the foreseeable future, because Disney wants it that way.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage Still Undergoing Refurbishment at Disneyland Park

Construction continues on Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage at Disneyland. Originally scheduled to be completed at the end of 2021, Disney has not announced a reopening date. The refurbishment seems to have progressed. Before, the submarines had been covered with tarps. Perhaps refurbishment has begun on the ride vehicles now that they are visible.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy