Christensen Automotive | 3/16/22

KTNV
 2 days ago

Each week, Christensen Automotive is offering up advice to...

www.ktnv.com

24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The auto industry finds itself in one of the most difficult periods of the past several decades, with dealers nearly running out of cars in many parts of the country and popular car models out of stock. Consumers are similarly facing a far more difficult process when buying a car, now considering car ratings along […]
CARS
FOX40

Ford, GM tell their dealers to stop ripping off car buyers — or else

(KTLA) — Two of America’s biggest carmakers have a message for their dealers: Stop ripping off customers. Ford and General Motors are warning money-hungry dealers to stop exploiting supply issues — and shortages — by charging more than the sticker price for vehicles. Automakers don’t set prices for their cars. Instead, they offer a “manufacturer’s […]
BUSINESS
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1972 Ford Galaxie 500 Sedan

1972 ended up being the final year for the postwar era of mainstream American car shoppers buying big, cheap sedans with few misgivings about fuel economy (though, if you want to get picky about it, you could say the 1973 Oil Crisis began while 1974 models were already in showrooms). Full-sized Fords sold very well in 1972, with close to a half-million Customs, Galaxies, and LTDs sold that year (plus better than 75,000 units of the Marquis and Monterey), and these cars were commonplace on American roads well into the 1990s. Today, the 1971-1972 big Fords and their distinctive snouts have all but disappeared, so I was happy to find this extremely green example in a Denver-area yard last month.
BUYING CARS
#Vehicles
TheStreet

Jeep Has a Big Surprise for Ford, GM and Rivian

The race to win over consumers eager to convert to electric vehicles is about to heat up once again. The SUV market, one of the most lucrative and competitive, is about to welcome a new competitor, and not the least. Their name will undoubtedly push or even encourage the current leaders -- Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report, GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, and to a lesser extent Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report -- to redouble their efforts.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Imported 1987 Ford Falcon Ute With 5.0L V8 Swap Up For Auction

It isn’t uncommon for vehicles originally sold overseas to make their way to the U.S. and find new homes via online auctions or classified ads, but the vast majority of Ford Falcon models we come across have not been imported to America. However, that isn’t the case with this very cool 1987 Ford Falcon Ute that’s currently up for grabs at Cars & Bids. The Australian-spec pickup hasn’t been listed for long, but it has already attracted quite a few bids and for good reason.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Benchmarked 2023 Corvette Z06 With Ferrari 458 Engine Bought Online

The 2023 Corvette Z06 takes the performance of the eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 to a new level by introducing the new naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 gasoline engine, which offers a decidedly exotic exhaust note and sky-high 8,600-rpm redline. Now, it’s been reported that GM benchmarked the 2023 Corvette Z06 using a Ferrari 458 engine purchased online.
CARS
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Miami

BMW Recalling Close To A Million Older Cars & SUVs In US

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – BMW is recalling close to a million older cars and SUVs in the U.S. For many of the vehicles affected, this is the third recall for a problem that can cause engine compartment fires. The recall covers many 3 Series, 5 Series and 1 Series cars. As well as X5, X3 and Z4 vehicles from 2006 through 2013. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said there could be an electrical short that can overheat and cause a fire. The fire risk occurs while the vehicles are being driven or soon after they are parked. BMW said the vehicles can still be driven because fires have been rare.
CARS
NEWS10 ABC

Fast selling new, used cars

The latest iSeeCars analysis found the fastest-selling new car during the month of January was the Kia Telluride, while Toyota is the most-represented automaker on the list. The fastest-selling used car is the Tesla Model Y, topping a list that is led by alternative-fuel vehicles.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Maserati MC20 convertible spy shots: Drop-top supercar coming

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already out testing a drop-top variant. Our latest spy shots plus earlier teaser photos show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022, meaning we'll likely see it arrive at dealerships as a 2023 model.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Electrified Vehicle Sales Surpassed 20K Units Through February

Consumer interest in electrified vehicles was steadily growing long before gas prices surged to record highs, a fact that Ford has taken full advantage of in recent months by launching a number of new models. Ford electrified vehicle sales have continued to grow with each passing month as well, and most recently surpassed 20,000 units through February, according to the automaker’s most recent sales report.
GAS PRICE
CBS News

Volkswagen recalls more than 246,000 SUVs in North America

Volkswagen is recalling more than 246,000 SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because faulty wiring harnesses can make them brake unexpectedly, sometimes while in traffic. The recall comes three days after The Associated Press reported that 47 people had complained to U.S. safety regulators about the problem, some reporting nearly being rear-ended by other vehicles. Many reported that warning lights and alarms would go off, the driver's side windows would roll down and the SUVs would suddenly brake while in traffic.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Audi A6 Avant e-tron Proves Electric SUVs Are Overrated

The 2024 Audi A6 e-tron Concept debuted last year sporting a beautiful liftback sedan that prints more A7 than A6. Audi promised a 100-kWh battery, 435-mile range, and 0-60 in under four seconds. Almost immediately after Audi showed off that concept, rumors emerged it could spawn a more practical Avant (wagon) variant. It turns out those rumors were true, so say "guten tag" to the marvelous Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept.
TECHNOLOGY
CarBuzz.com

There's Bad News About The Acura Integra's Transmission

It's been more than two decades since the Acura Integra graced American roads. Late last year, Acura announced the nameplate's monumental return, along with news that the model would offer a six-speed manual transmission. So far the car has only been shown in prototype form, so there are many details we don't know yet. Acura says the Integra will use a 1.5-liter VTEC four-cylinder with a turbocharger, which sounds suspiciously like the engine used in the Honda Civic Si.
CARS
KTNV

Findlay Automotive Group | 3/18/22

Tyler Corder, CFO of Findlay Automotive Group, shares the companies recent news of being named National Grand Champion of Best Buddies International. This segment is paid for by Findlay Automotive Group.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

2023 Volkswagen Aero B Electric Sedan Teased

Volkswagen is preparing to launch another important electric model after it recently revealed the ID Buzz, the model currently known as the Aero B, slated to arrive in 2023. We’re not sure the name will stick, though, and our money is on VW calling this the ID Aero, in order to preserve its electric model naming scheme.
CARS
KTNV

Chip shortage forces Ford to ship SUVs without some parts

Ford is finding a different, non-conventional solution to the new car shortage – it is shipping vehicles without some parts. The change specifically affects Ford Explorer SUVs. Ford will send the SUVs to dealers and customers without rear seat controls for heating, ventilation and air conditioning. The driver and...
CARS
motor1.com

Matador MH2 Hydrogen supercar walkaround video shows us the future of supercars

What is the future of supercars? Well, if we have anything to say about it, we hope they look like the new Matador MH2 Hydrogen Supercar. This innovative new supercar concept is currently being showcased at the Slovakian Expo Pavilion in Dubai where onlookers can see this innovative new car in the flesh. The Matador MH2 is Slovakia’s first hydrogen powered car, which represents a massive step forward in car design.
CARS

