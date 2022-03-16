Meet Cast Members Of The Office At Dunder Con In New Jersey

CBS and Beyond the Edge production company Renegade -- which also produces Naked and Afraid -- wanted to make it clear that its celebrity castaway series isn't Celebrity Survivor or I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here, particularly since there are no eliminations. But CBS was worried celebrities would quit. “There’s so many places for celebrities to do things,” said Mitch Graham, CBS' alternative series vice president. “What was tough about this one was honestly finding celebrities who would be willing to do it. Because it was real out there. When we first started casting people, you immediately knew whether or not someone was in it for the right reasons. And the charitable piece, I think that was a really unique piece of the format. They didn’t have to stay there. They could leave at any moment, but they were all there fighting, sleeping in the rain, not eating much, trying to win as much money as they could for the charity.”

