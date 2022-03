Members of the public will have a chance to hear about architecture students and faculty members’ experiences studying abroad in Europe. The American Institute of Architects Indianapolis Section is hosting a public discussion, titled “The Nomadic Studio Begins” at 6 p.m. tonight in the former Republic building on Second Street in downtown Columbus. According to a release from Indiana University’s J. Irwin Miller Architecture Program, advance registration is required and available at Eventbrite. There is no cost to attend.

COLUMBUS, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO