Writers' multilayered 'Wife of a Salesman' earns its keep with excellent world premiere

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWatching the world premiere of "Wife of a Salesman" at Writers Theatre, audience members may think to themselves, "I know this story." They'd be wrong. Eleanor Burgess' play -- an intriguing companion of sorts to Arthur Miller's masterful "Death of a Salesman" -- imagines Linda, the wife of Willy Loman, confronting...

