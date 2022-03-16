ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Stock Up & Down: Kenneth Walker III, Chris Olave, Kyren Williams

By Adam Murfet
fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the NFL Free Agency here and a crazy trading week last week, it is time to review whose stock has gone up and whose has gone down over the course of the last seven days since the end of the combine. Mock draft vs. experts with our free...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Pete Carroll Said About Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is looking to make a return to the gridiron — and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll thinks he deserves another shot. Back in 2020, Carroll said the Seahawks organization “wouldn’t hesitate” in signing Kaepernick if Russell Wilson were unable to take the field. Now that Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the longtime Seattle leader has slightly changed his tune.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
hotnewhiphop.com

Warren Moon Says NFL Owners Won't Let Colin Kaepernick Back In The League

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon says that the NFL owners will not let Colin Kaepernick back in the league, despite his newest attempt at a comeback. Moon discussed rumors that Kaepernick could be headed to the Seahawks during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. “I just don’t know if...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Ahkello Witherspoon re-signs with Steelers

Pittsburgh traded for Witherspoon last season, and he developed into a starter down the stretch. With Witherspoon now back in the fold, he joins Cam Sutton, Levi Wallace, Arthur Maulet, and James Pierre in the cornerback room. This likely eliminates cornerback as a first-round option for the Steelers and makes offensive line, safety, and wide receiver three top needs.
NFL
FanSided

Browns fans jump off the bandwagon after Deshaun Watson trade

It looks like some Cleveland Browns fans will be rooting for other teams going forward as the Browns made the decision to trade for Deshaun Watson. The Cleveland Browns made headlines when they were able to pull off a trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson, but it also looks like the Browns also made some folks angry in that same moment.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Walker Iii
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Chris Olave
Person
Aaron Rodgers
fantasypros.com

Matt Ryan, Falcons push back roster bonus to Tuesday

Atlanta has postponed payment of Matt Ryan's roster bonus to Tuesday while still waiting for Deshaun Watson's decision. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) The 36-year-old quarterback is owed $7.5 million and the original deadline was tomorrow. However, the Falcons have bought themselves four more days to learn of Watson's decision and, presumably, to have time to trade their veteran QB should they have a new one at the helm.
NFL
fantasypros.com

7 Early Free Agency Winners & Losers (2022 Fantasy Football)

NFL free agency always drastically changes the fantasy football landscape and this year has been no exception to that! We have seen Russell Wilson head to Denver in a massive trade, Mitch Trubisky go to Pittsburgh, the Jags spare no expense to upgrade their receiving corps, Tom Brady unretire, Carson Wentz sign with Washington, Cincinnati bolster their offensive line and Amari Cooper land in Cleveland. With all these big changes (and many others we didn’t mention), we’ve brought in our featured experts to share their insight on who the biggest winners and losers are after the first few days of free agency! There are also more signings to come, so stay on top of all the latest news with our Fantasy News and Scores app, which is on both the App Store and Google Play.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Davante Adams traded to Raiders

Davante Adams has been traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a package including two prime 2022 picks including the Raiders’ first. Adams will sign a five-year, $141.25 million extension with Las Vegas to make him the leagues highest paid WR. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The blockbuster...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Joe Schobert released by Steelers

The Steelers decided to part ways with Schobert one day after signing linebacker Myles Jack to a two-year, $16 million deal. Since 2017, Schobert is second to Bobby Wagner in most combined tackles in the NFL with 633. The 28-year-old also has 10 interceptions and 10 forced fumbles is his last five seasons so he should draw plenty of interest from other teams in need of a linebacker.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Panthers#American Football#The Nfl Free Agency#Rb#Wr
fantasypros.com

DJ Moore agrees to four-year extension

Moore has been one of the bright spots on a young Panthers team for a few years, and the team is making sure to lock him down for years to come. For fantasy purposes, this adds security to Moore in dynasty leagues, but it may cap some of his upside, unless Carolina gets an improved QB situation. Look for the young receiver to continue to be great for years to come.
NFL
fantasypros.com

La'el Collins will be released by Cowboys

Collins started 10 games for the Cowboys in 2021 and allowed two sacks. PFF graded the 28-year-old at an 80.2 which was the 15th highest grade for all tackles in 2021. The LSU product still has enough high-end talent at an extremely important position and will be pursued by multiple teams once released. Terence Steele is next up on the Cowboys depth chart. The 24-year-old has plenty of experience already in his young career as he has started 27 games for the Cowboys in his first two seasons as a pro.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Matthew Stafford agrees to four-year, $160 million extension

The Super Bowl Champion quarterback is cashing in on his success with a four-year, $160 million extension. He threw for 41 touchdown passes and 4,886 yards last season. The Rams have been active this offseason, acquiring WR Allen Robinson and some defensive help, and look geared to be perennial contenders.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Leighton Vander Esch agrees to one-year deal with Cowboys

Vander Esch has been an important piece for a much-improved Cowboy's defense, and they will retain him for at least another year. The veteran OLB has been important in allowing the team to utilize Micah Parsons properly, and he will look to establish his value and earn a nice contract for next off-season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
fantasypros.com

Alex Singleton signing with Broncos

Per James Palmer, former Eagles' linebacker Alex Singleton will sign with the Broncos. (James Palmer on Twitter) Since 2020, Singleton is tied for 6th in the league in combined tackles with 257. This move helps bolster a Broncos defense that was actually dead last in total team tackles in 2021. Of course, less tackles on defense is not necessarily a bad thing by any means. Nevertheless, the 28-year-old can also contribute on special teams as he was a linebacker and special teams captain for the Eagles last season.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Analyzing ESPN’s ADP for Undervalued Players to Target (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

Continuing with our overvalued and undervalued series, today, we’ll focus on those undervalued in ESPN leagues. Drafting players later than their projected cost is key to a solid draft. Anytime you select a player, and the rest of your league cries out, “how is he still left,” you’ve done a good thing. Finding players later than their ADP not only gives you a leg up on the competition but sets a solid foundation for your roster. Fantasy sports are all about value, and when you can obtain players for less than their market worth, you’re likely to win.
BASEBALL
fantasypros.com

Shaq Lawson signs with Buffalo for one year

The former first-round pick by the Bills returns after two years elsewhere. The six-year veteran has tallied six forced fumbles, one interception, and 13 pass deflections in his career. He joins a Buffalo defense that was first in the league last year and should be the first or second off the board in fantasy drafts this year.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Robert Woods traded to Titans

Woods, who is currently recovering from an ACL tear he sustained last season, is being dealt to the Tennessee Titans, who are in need of a wide receiver after cutting Julio Jones on Wednesday. It's unclear if the veteran wide receiver will be ready to go at the start of the season, but fantasy managers can expect him to see a high target share and likely be the number two target on the offense once he is healthy and ready to go.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy