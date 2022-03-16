2022 NFL Draft Stock Up & Down: Kenneth Walker III, Chris Olave, Kyren Williams

NFL free agency always drastically changes the fantasy football landscape and this year has been no exception to that! We have seen Russell Wilson head to Denver in a massive trade, Mitch Trubisky go to Pittsburgh, the Jags spare no expense to upgrade their receiving corps, Tom Brady unretire, Carson Wentz sign with Washington, Cincinnati bolster their offensive line and Amari Cooper land in Cleveland. With all these big changes (and many others we didn’t mention), we’ve brought in our featured experts to share their insight on who the biggest winners and losers are after the first few days of free agency! There are also more signings to come, so stay on top of all the latest news with our Fantasy News and Scores app, which is on both the App Store and Google Play.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO