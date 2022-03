The Orlando Magic (18-53) head into their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-50) on March 20, 2022 as a 5-point favorite. The over/under for the game is set at 226.5. In their last game, the Magic got a team-high 26 points from Franz Wagner in a 134-120 loss to the Pistons on Thursday. They were favored by 3 points and failed to cover the spread, and the teams combined to score 254 points to hit the over on the 218.5 point total. The Thunder lost to the Heat 120-108, but covered the spread as 14.5-point underdogs, while going over the 218.5 point total on Friday in their most recent game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander racked up a team-high 26 points in the loss.

