Joining the Team: Three Steps to Successfully Adding Legal Staff

While this immersive digital world may still be in its infancy in both development and understanding, it’s clear companies with footprints of every size have already turned an eye to how it could potentially impact employee engagement, retention, and attraction. The pandemic era has undoubtedly accelerated our adoption of virtual recruiting, with the simplicity, efficiency, and safety of tools such as Zoom or Slack largely replacing in-person interviews. So, it’s natural to assume the metaverse will simply be the evolution of our virtual methods to find, gauge, and onboard talent.
