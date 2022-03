Rick Barnes and the Tennessee BasketVols made their way to Indianapolis for the first rounds of the NCAA tournament. As the No.3 seed in the South region. Justin Hill paces the way for the Lancers, averaging over 14 points per game. The talented sophomore guard exploded for multiple 20 plus points performances on more than one occasion this season. He seemed to grow stronger as the season waged on, and he delivered in the biggest moments. Tennessee will look to wear him down by committee with a stout defensive attack during Thursday's opening round. He is the star for this team and their success comes and goes with him. Not only is Hill effective as a scorer, but he distributes the ball extremely efficiently as well. His running mate Isaiah Wilkins is also a problem for opposing teams, averaging nearly 13 points and seven rebounds per game.

