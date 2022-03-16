ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Lee named AP 2nd Team All-American

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 2 days ago
Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee (50) smiles on the court after a game against Texas Tech at Bramlage Coliseum on Feb. 5. Lee earned Second Team All-American honors from the Associated Press on Wednesday. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Kansas State star junior center Ayoka Lee was named an Associated Press Second Team All-American on Tuesday.

Lee is the first K-State AP All-American since Jeff Mittie took over the program in 2014, and the seventh player in program history to receive the honor. She is the first K-State player to earn the All-America status since Kendra Wecker after the 2004-05 season.

The Associated Press is the third publication to honor Lee this postseason. She was named First Team All-American by The Athletic and Sports Illustrated.

The junior is also a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award, presented to the best center in college basketball, and she is on the ballot for the 2022 Wooden Award, given to the best overall player in college basketball.

Lee ended the 2021-22 regular season with the second-best scoring average in the Big 12, which also ranks in the nation (22.4). She is second in the Big 12 and fifth in the nation in total points (695), and she leads the country in field goals made (286).

She was a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 First Team and All-Defensive Team this season.

Lee set the NCAA single-game scoring record when she put up 61 points versus Oklahoma on Jan. 23. She led the Big 12 with eight 30 or more-point games.

K-State will make its 17th NCAA Tournament appearance on Saturday as the nine seed in the Bridgeport, Conn. region in Raleigh, N.C. They will play eight seed Washington State at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

