How to Save Money When Buying a House With SPIRE

We all love a bargain. That’s why we all love the Dollar General. The DG as it is affectionately called by friends. Did you know there are more Dollar General stores than Alexander Shunnarah billboards? No, really. DollarGeneral.com says there are more than 17,000 Dollar General stores in 46...
I moved out of my parents' house before I was ready, and I've learned a lot since then. I had to unlearn scarcity money myths like deprivation was key to saving money. Credit cards aren't always bad, and investing doesn't have to be scary. Read more stories from Personal Finance...
Car salesmen are trying to clean up their comic book villain image, but they still know more tricks. One of them is gauging the prospective buyer’s interests. Even when “playing it cool” prospective buyers can unintentionally tip their hand, giving the salesman an opening on how to play you. In that vein, here are the 10 things you don’t want to utter when negotiating with your car salesman.
Stop worrying about money — it’s bad for you. Studies show that financial stress can aggravate all kinds of health issues, like migraines, insomnia, heart disease and weight gain — not to mention our old pals anxiety and depression!. Money worries can rip apart relationships and ruin...
It’s been over four years since I moved to a cheaper area to become debt-free as a single mom of two on a moderate income — and the impact it has had on my finances has been life-changing. I moved to my current city because the lower cost...
ATLANTA — Many drivers have likely noticed they're paying more for gas than they were just a few years ago, with supply chain issues coupling with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine causing oil prices to increase. Luckily, AAA is offering a variety of tips for drivers to help...
Becoming a parent on your own can be a costly process. The average cost to adopt a child ranges from $0 to $50,000, according to U.S. News, or if you go the IVF route, expect to pay $12,000 to $17,000...
LATE charges on credit cards increase your bill significantly and can make paying it off that much more difficult. However, there is an easy way for you to erase those late fees. Most of the time if you call your credit card company and ask them to forgive your late...
Investing is typically a long-term game. Your goals, however, may require you to move a little faster. Whether it's your next vacation or a down payment on a house, you most likely have something you want to pay for in the near future. If your goal is in the next...
Doing laundry isn't a chore that's going to disappear anytime soon, and neither are the costs involved in doing it. But as Consumer Reports explains, a few simple, eco-friendly changes (and the right detergent) in the laundry room can help lower your energy bills. Consumer Reports says using a high-efficiency...
EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) – Gas prices are climbing across the country with the national average price per gallon topping $4. In Minnesota, the average price per gallon Tuesday was $3.87, an increase of about 40 cents since the week prior.
“Prices have actually reached pain at the pump price. Which means consumers are altering their driving behaviors,” AAA Spokesperson Meredith Mitts said.
Experts say there are ways to save gas, starting with keeping up with proper car maintenance.
Changing the oil when you need to, making sure your tires are properly inflated and everything else in your vehicle is running well,” Mitts said.
Consider traveling...
After semi-retiring my husband and I ran a small-scale cupcake business to supplement our income. On the advice of our accountant, it was a limited company and we were both directors. My husband did the books and I did the baking. Sadly, my husband died last year and I wound the business down. It has now ceased trading. However I have found out the company had taken out an unsecured “business development loan”.
Having a few belongings here and there that don't have much use isn't that big of an issue. However, if you have clutter everywhere, you might be overwhelmed to the point where it's time to take action. But what exactly are you supposed to do with your junk? Surprisingly enough, there's so much that can be done to get rid of the old and make space for the new. Here are three things you can do with your junk to spruce up your home and improve your quality of living.
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on TheDollarStretcher.com. There are times in our lives when money slips through our fingers. It may be because we aren’t organized, we procrastinate, or we fail to jump on an opportunity before the chance goes by. Here are some ways of wasting money...
If you want to earn money without wasting your time; part-time jobs are for you. With living costs increasing day by day, increasing household income is the only viable solution. Vegetable prices hit a new high; trips have become expensive, electricity bills, water bills, everything is piling up, and taking away a fortune. Students' daily necessities during college life are paid for by their parents, but what about the extra expenses of holidays with friends? Well, Part-time jobs and side hustle are the answer to these problems. Part-time jobs have become fashionable in metropolises to make luxury affordable. If you are a busy person, whether it is studying, cleaning, taking care of your children, etc. And you want to earn money without sacrificing your precious time and duties; part-time jobs are best suited for you. In this article, I am going to let you know about some part-time jobs in detail.
Comments / 0