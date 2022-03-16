Odyssey seeks to add preschool

MANCHESTER — The Odyssey Community School has proposed expanding its building to add preschool.

The public charter school at 579 W. Middle Tpke. has submitted an application to the Planning and Zoning Commission requesting a special exception modification to increase its size by about 18,000 square feet. The expansion would accommodate two preschool classrooms, the application says.

Odyssey has an enrollment of 328 students in kindergarten through Grade 8. Under the proposal, the school would add 36 preschoolers, increasing its enrollment to 364 students. Four staff members also would be added.

As a public charter school, Odyssey is tuition-free and open to Connecticut residents within the immediate area, its website says. About 75% of Odyssey’s students are Manchester residents.

Admission to Odyssey is based on a lottery system, although children with a sibling already at the school have a better chance of being admitted.

Charter schools are public, independent schools funded by the state Department of Education. They are typically small schools with defined focuses; on its website, Odyssey maintains that it has small classroom sizes with low teacher-to-student ratios.

In 2019, Odyssey representatives proposed moving the school into Nathan Hale Elementary School, which has been vacant since 2012. The effort ultimately failed.

The PZC will hold a public hearing on April 4 to review Odyssey’s application.