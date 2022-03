NEW YORK -- Drivers are being squeezed as the price of gas hits record highs, which has many people asking if it's time to switch to an electric car.Right now, $4.35 a gallon for regular gas may sound like a bargain to some with the average in the city at $4.45.One gas station on Manhattan's West Side is charging $5.89."I start for $60 to fill it up. Now I go to $120," driver Peter Kanius told CBS2's Thalia Perez. "I'm working for gasoline, taxes, propane and everything."One hybrid car driver says the jump in gas prices has his friends considering...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO