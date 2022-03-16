ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoshone, ID

Missing: South Idaho Tribesman Vanishes In Washington State

By Greg Jannetta
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A fundraising account has been established in the name of a southeast Idaho tribesman last seen in Washington State approximately three months ago. He is thought to have disappeared somewhere between Gig Harbor and...

983thesnake.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The Snake

Two Idaho Pals Go Out Shooting; Haul 60 Pounds Of Trash Out

With all the negative reporting happening in the world these days, I thought I'd share a very cool story I came across recently that should make Idahoans proud of their fellow statespeople. With the Ukraine invasion ongoing, skyrocketing gas prices, Covid-19 still claiming lives, and all sorts of other negative...
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

A Big Gun Show Scheduled This Weekend in Buhl, ID

Firearms are a major source of fundraising in Buhl. The annual gun show at the senior center is on Saturday. Your paid admission benefits the center. You can also leave something additional if you’re feeling charitable. I believe the last time I attended the program, the cost was three dollars. The show opens at eight o’clock in the morning and ends at five o’clock in the afternoon.
BUHL, ID
98.3 The Snake

Southern Idaho Has One of the Top 20 Deadliest United States Intersections

It seems like we are constantly reporting on vehicular accidents around Idaho. Some days the news makes me want to stay home so I don’t have to drive. It’s a blessing that out of all the car crashes each year, only a few hundred are fatal accidents. But there are still hundreds of people killed in car crashes each year on Idaho roads and the most deadly of those roads is here in Southern Idaho.
JEROME, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shoshone, ID
Shoshone, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Gig Harbor, WA
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
98.3 The Snake

Convicted Nampa Man To Serve Time for Illegal Firearm Possession

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 44-year-old Idaho gang member will serve prison time for having a gun with a destroyed serial number. According to U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Daniel Vega has been sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. U.S. District Judge David Nye also sentenced Vega to three years of supervised release once he is released from prison. According to Gonzales Jr., in May of 2021, Vega was found with a .45 caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number during an Idaho Department of Correction Probation and Parole search. Vega, a known gang member with a lengthy criminal history, was on probation for a past felony conviction.
NAMPA, ID
98.3 The Snake

Ouch: Idaho Man Hiking with Dog Gets Attacked by an Angry Moose

There are certain animals that we are taught to avoid in the wild. Most people know that if you hear or see a mountain lion, that you are in danger, or if you run into a bear, you are not having a good day. Sometimes these animals will leave you alone or just try to scare you away, but there are other times that the animal decides to attack. Recently in Southern Idaho, a wild animal attacked a man, while he was out on a trail with his dog.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Housing Costs Could Stay Sky High for Many Years

If you’re thinking about buying a home, maybe you can wait for another year. I saw a story where an economist was predicting the housing market is about to go south. More bear than a bull in market terms. I don’t think any of us rely on one prediction before making one of the largest purchases of our lives and, yet. On the very same day, I came across this projection at Fortune.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Living in Twin Falls is Better Than the Surrounding Towns

Moving to a new town is tough, and deciding where to live is even tougher. It is stressful when trying to find which part of town to live in, which school district to be in, and where you can afford it. Many people decide to live in the surrounding towns near Twin Falls for different reasons, but there are benefits to living in the bigger town, that those people are missing out on. Here are some of the reasons it is better to live in the Twin Falls city limits, instead of in one of the surrounding towns.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Gofundme
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Sheriff: Watch for Jury Duty Phone Scam

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a jury duty scam scaring people into thinking they'll go to jail if they don't pay money. The sheriff's office shared on social media a warning of the scam that has been reported in Twin Falls county recently trying to get citizens to pay money over the phone to avoid jail time because they supposedly missed jury duty.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Pastor Paul Thompson is a Candidate for Idaho State Senate

Pastor Paul Thompson is eyeing a seat in the Idaho State Senate. The Southern Baptist preacher from Twin Falls filed his paperwork last week. He plans to challenge Republican Linda Wright-Hartgen. She currently serves in the House of Representatives but would like to fill the seat of retiring Senator Lee Heider. The seat has long been held by Republicans.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

What is the Reason for Tons of Frustration Through the Magic Valley?

For many residents in the Magic Valley and across the state of Idaho, yesterday was an extremely frustrating day, and it has continued to roll over into today. For anyone that has Century Link as their internet provider, their internet was down all day on Tuesday. Most people in Buhl use Century Link as well as many in the area and region. The entire town was cut off and many across the state as well were left wondering why it was out and how long it would be. While it never fully got resolved yesterday, some answers have finally come out as to what happened and when it will be resolved.
WENDELL, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
98.3 The Snake

Two Missing Jerome ID Teens Located; Back Home Safe

UPDATE: Two missing Jerome teenagers who were reported as possible runaways last week have been located and are back home. The Jerome Police Department and the Missing Juvenile & Adults In Idaho website both shared details following the March 10 disappearance of Bryce Baird, 16, and Anna Noble, 17, of southern Idaho. The pair had been traveling in a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe owned by one of the teen's parents, and were thought to be headed to Missouri.
JEROME, ID
98.3 The Snake

The 3 Best Ways to Get Rid of Goathead Weeds in Idaho

I recently saw someone post on Facebook a question about the best way to get rid of pesky Goathead weeds without hiring someone to do the work. I did a sad laugh in my chair. I laughed because thinking you can win against these puncturevine weeds is silly, and I cried because (again) thinking you can win against these puncturevine weeds is silly. I've had an issue with these weeds in my backyard for years and the battle seems futile. But it isn’t.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

New Study Calls Idaho Best State for Being Single

Spouses are expensive. Especially on birthdays, at Christmas, and Valentine’s Day. I suppose not having one could be considered selfish. I’ve seen those studies that suggest men live longer when they’re married. It must be that there’s something healthy about nagging!. A new study is out...
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

U.S. Coffee Houses Declining, But Not In Twin Falls ID

The recent opening of another coffee establishment in Twin Falls got me curious about just how many options in the city people have to get their caffeine fix. I wasn't surprised when my search yielded numerous results. Over the years, Twin Falls has become a coffee powerhouse. The average small,...
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls County Sheriff Warns of Diesel and Gasoline Theft

Some thieves are desperate and others are simply bad people. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is reminding you that many thefts are crimes of opportunity. The more difficult the challenge, the less likely you are to become a victim. Magic Valley farms and ranches are fuel depots. You want to protect what you have. Without it, trucks and tractors can’t operate. You can find ways to protect what you have.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
714K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy