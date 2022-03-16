ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertson County, TX

One person killed in crash on Texas 6

By Tyler Hoskins
Bryan College Station Eagle
 2 days ago

One person was killed early Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident on Texas 6, just north of...

theeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Rep. Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died. He was 88. His office announced Young’s death in a statement Friday night. “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young...
The Hill

Biden warns Beijing: No 'material support' to Russia

President Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing would face consequences if it provides “material support” to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Friday. “President Biden detailed our efforts to prevent and then respond to the invasion, including by imposing costs on Russia,”...
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
County
Robertson County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fox News

Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns in NFL shocker

In a shocking turn of events, the Cleveland Browns’ persistent pursuit of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has finally paid off. The 26-year-old signal-caller, who a grand jury recently declined to indict following a police investigation into allegations of sexual assault and harassment, will be heading to Cleveland next season after being traded from Houston in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick and potentially a fifth-round pick, ESPN reported, citing sources.
NFL
FOXBusiness

Kemp signs law suspending Georgia gas taxes through May

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday signed a law suspending Georgia's motor fuel tax through the end of May. Lawmakers in both chambers of the General Assembly approved House Bill 304 without opposition, in an attempt to give drivers a break from high gas prices. Georgia’s gasoline price...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Osr

Comments / 0

Community Policy