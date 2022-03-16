ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Indiana Children’s Author Teaches Positivity and Empathy With New Picture Book Series

By Bobby G.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Todd Schimmell is a man of many talents. Most folks probably know him as a passionate and caring School Resource Officer with the EVSC, and a Deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office. But, more and more people are getting to know Todd as a talented author and, now,...

newstalk1280.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGET 17

Teaching healthy coping skills with this children’s book

Sponsored Content from PR from the Heart. Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to best-selling children’s author Seth Eliot Santoro about his children’s book Finn and the Ferocious Flu and how it helps children understand the tumultuous time of living through a pandemic. To learn more about the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
Vibe

Kelly Rowland’s New Children’s Book To Hit Shelves This April

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Rowland has revealed she has a new children’s book headed to retailers this spring, and it will be “a loving ode to modern motherhood.” Always with You, Always with Me, co-written by Rowland and Jessica McKay, follows a working mom as she strives to be an active presence in the lives of her children. Each day, she gently reassures her son with the sweet mantra: “Always with you. Always with me. Mommy and child, together we’ll be.” The book could potentially help children and caregivers struggling with separation anxiety. In a statement, the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
knpr

Las Vegas children learn empathy, conflict resolution in new class

The divisions between people these days are evident everywhere, not just on social media. You see the lack of empathy in others when you drive. You see anger on the streets. Some write it off as human nature, something that can’t be changed; you’re either a good person or you’re destined to be angry.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picture Books#Book Series#Empathy#Indiana Children#Evsc
Niles Daily Star

Shelf Life to host Niles native, children’s author for book signing

NILES — A local bookstore will be featuring an author who is no stranger to the community. Shelf Life Community Bookstore, 223 N. 4th St., will welcome author Niles native Diane Creekmur for a book-signing event for her book titled “Holly’s Big Imagination” from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26.
NILES, MI
restorationnewsmedia.com

New library books include young adult and children's titles

Following are new books at the Wilson County Public Library. ADULT FICTION “Dark Intercept: A Shephe... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Guardian

The best recent science fiction, fantasy and horror – reviews roundup

Woman, Eating by Claire Kohda (Virago, £14.99) A young artist arrives in London for an internship at a prestigious gallery. Without enough money for another room, she plans to sleep on the floor of her unfurnished studio. Lydia is the daughter of a Japanese father and a half-British, half-Malaysian mother, but what really sets her apart is that she’s a vampire. After her vampire mother vowed never to kill another human being, the two of them survived on fresh pigs’ blood, but alone in London, Lydia struggles to find nourishment. Blood sausage barely staves off the pangs, and she can’t digest the oats. As her hunger grows, she imagines she might starve out the vampire part of herself; watching food videos online, she considers her heritage: “In most Asian cultures … there is no reverence for the vampiric monster as there is in the West; most blood-sucking things are women … ” The most unusual, original and strikingly contemporary vampire novel to come along in years.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Twitter Is Trying to Decipher the Punchline of This Ancient Sumerian Bar Joke About a Dog

Twitter users are attempting to decipher an ancient Sumerian joke that involves a dog who — you guessed it — walks into a bar. The @dephsofwikipedia Twitter account shares random interesting and weird Wikipedia pages excerpts. They recently shared an excerpt from the Wikipedia page for "bar jokes," which includes one of the earliest recorded bar jokes in history.
PETS
Warren Times Observer

Local artist uses pandemic for inspiration

Like many, Kimberly Slocum has been waiting for the pandemic to end, waiting for normalcy, just waiting. The pandemic did provide Slocum with some time to spend in the studio. While she was waiting, while the world was waiting, she produced more than 24 works and entitled them her Waiting series.
VISUAL ART
NPR

'In Defense of Witches' is a celebration of women

At the start of Mona Chollet's In Defense of Witches: The Legacy of the Witch Hunts and Why Women Are Still on Trial, readers are asked to think of the first witch that made an impression on them. For me, this was an interesting exercise because while all the witches...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy