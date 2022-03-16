ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Daylight Savings Time Changes Could Become a Thing of the Past for Indiana & the US

By Kat Mykals
 1 day ago
Are you still trying to recover from last weekend's time change as we moved our clocks forward for Daylight Savings Time? It legitimately makes me feel more drained and fatigued every single time we change the time here in Indiana and across the majority of the United States. If you are...

Fatherly

Permanent Daylight Savings Would Change Every Family Forever — But There’s a Catch

If there’s only one thing all parents can agree on, it’s that time changes are the absolute worst—and it looks like every single member of the Senate agrees. Yesterday, in a unanimous vote, members of the Senate agreed that time changes need to come to an end, and starting in November 2023, we will live in perpetual daylight savings time (the time we just sprung forward into) if the bill passes the House and then makes its way to the President’s desk without a veto by him.
RELATIONSHIPS
AOL Corp

Permanent daylight saving time? America tried it before ... and it didn't go well.

The U.S. is seriously considering making daylight saving time permanent, a move that would likely be popular. But history suggests that opinion might not last. About three-quarters of Americans recently said they would prefer not switching back and forth between between standard and daylight saving time, a poll conducted in October 2021 from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found. Experts have lamented that changing the clocks has wide-ranging negative consequences, from sleep disruptions to a temporary uptick in traffic accidents.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Congress considers future of Daylight Saving Time

Health experts testified at a hearing of the House Energy Subcommittee on Consumer Protection about a proposal to keep Daylight Saving Time in effect all year round. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane explains what's behind it and the challenges to changing the law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bring Me The News

What happens to Minnesota winters if daylight saving time becomes permanent?

Still missing the hour of sleep you lost from this past weekend? Well, what if you never had to experience such a time shift again?. This could be the reality, as the U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a resolution – the Sunshine Protection Act – that would make daylight saving time permanent. If the bill passes the U.S. House and is signed off by President Biden, it'll mean the next time we spring forward in 2023, we will never fall back.
MINNESOTA STATE
WWLP 22News

Chance of stroke increases with daylight saving

(WWLP) – The American Heart Association, a non-profit that helps with the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, supports the idea of how daylight saving time can negatively impact your heart and brain health. Daylight savings time revolves around the practice of setting the clocks one hour ahead from standard time...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Breckenridge Texan

Daylight Saving Time starts tomorrow, March 13

At 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13, Daylight Saving Time will begin and clocks will need to be moved forward one hour to 3 a.m. According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Time and Frequency Division, Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the period of the year when clocks are moved one hour ahead. “In the United States, this has the effect of creating more sunlit hours in the evening during months when the weather is the warmest,” according to the website. “We advance our clocks ahead one hour at the beginning of DST, and move them back one hour (“spring forward, fall back”) when we return to standard time (ST). The transition from ST to DST has the effect of moving one hour of daylight from the morning to the evening. The transition from DST to ST effectively moves one hour of daylight from the evening to the morning.”
ARIZONA STATE
