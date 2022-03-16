Your Horoscope for the Full Moon in Virgo

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19) The universe has brought you powerful intuition and dreams as of late, Aries, and this trend will continue in March. A new moon in the most private sector of your sky arrives on the second, unlocking even more visions and daydreams for you. Use this energy to truly dig deep within you to decide what you’d like to manifest in the year to come. Healing, relaxation and meditation could nourish you deeply. However, get ready for your social life to erupt as Venus and Mars dance into this zone beginning the sixth, for weeks to come. You’ll be feeling quite popular and festive, so shake it up on the town with your crew. Online dating will go especially well for singles. Next, a full moon in your productivity arena arrives on the 18th, bringing culmination to an important employment project. You could be polishing off a big endeavor for your job, switching employers or decide it’s time to move in a new professional direction. Happily, when the sun ignites your zodiac sign beginning the 20th, a vibrant birthday season awaits! Celebrate life, Aries.

