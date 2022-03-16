ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Komodo

By Ryan Pfeffer
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 2 days ago
You’d be forgiven for assuming that Komodo is the reservation to make when you need a dinner that feels like one big red carpet. The vaguely Asian Brickell restaurant is packed seven nights a week, stuffed to the brim both inside the dining room and on the two-story back patio, both...

The Infatuation

Lazeez Asian Cuisine

This dinner-only restaurant in West Kendall is the only Pakistani restaurant we've found in Miami so far (there are more in Broward). They make excellent meat-heavy dishes of Mughal descent, like nihari, which consists of beef shanks cooked overnight in a velvety gravy. They also make amazing kebabs with nuanced combinations of spices, like the seekh kebab and croqueta-like shami kebab. We highly recommend ordering the chicken haleem here. It’s a traditional breakfast dish made with cracked wheat and a variety of lentils along with shredded chicken that all just melt into each other. Make sure to finish with a bowl of rich, and not-too-sweet kheer, which tastes like rice pudding if it went to finishing school. Right now, Lazeez is only doing takeout, and we suggest calling ahead to place your order.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Little Madrid Tapas Cafe

We really want to like Little Madrid Tapas Cafe. The service is great, and it’s Andersonville’s only tapas place. While some dishes are pretty good (the creamy iberico ham croquettes are crispy and the morcilla con pimientos have a good balance of saltiness, spice, and funk) the mostly lackluster food and incredibly dark dining room make for an unenjoyable dining experience. A too-sweet glaze overpowers the chistorra sausage with potatoes, the sweet albondigas clash against a tidal wave of tangy tomato sauce, and the paella disappoints with a trifecta of overcooked rice, rubbery seafood, and overzealous use of salt. So if you’re in the area and looking for a dinner with a bunch of small plates, you might want to check out Uvae or Gadabout instead.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

PeruvianinPioneer Square

This Peruvian-Nikkei spot’s causa crocante Nikkei might be the greatest bite of food we’ve eaten in Pioneer Square. It’s a mellow panko-crusted potato cake topped with spicy mayo-coated tuna tartare, sesame oil, sticky unagi sauce, and pops of fresh avocado and radish. Between the juxtaposition of cold vs. hot, crunchy vs. creamy, salty vs. sweet, spicy vs. cooling, the elements in this thing all duel flawlessly—like a beautifully-shot battle royale between superheroes in an action flick, only with exponentially more mashed potatoes. Señor Carbón has more to offer, though, from an excellent lomo saltado to rockfish nigiri topped with a tangy acevichado sauce and sandy crumbles of Andean corn. We like it best for a casual weeknight dinner date, but we’d even come here just to drink tasty pisco sours and take selfies with their giant plush llama.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Chim Thai Cuisine

We eat at Chim Thai Cuisine for the same reason we prefer to work from home instead of traveling to the office: convenience. So if you happen to live in Albany Park and need a Thai fix, this spot will suffice for takeout or a casual dinner. Some dishes, like the krapow moo krob or their fermented pork and rice sausage, are perfectly fine. But the imbalance of spice in the Thai boat noodles prevents us from appreciating the sweet, salty, and lemongrass-y broth. And too much sweetness covers up the savoriness of the pad see ew and fragrant coconut milk in the panang curry. Though not everything hits the mark, their extensive menu has so many options that you’re bound to find a couple of things to satisfy your Thai food craving.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

ItalianinSouth Philly

This BYOB right off Passyunk Ave has a handful of pastas, some family-style mains like chicken milanese and lamb shank plopped on a mound of pesto risotto, and a dining room that (on a sunny day) gets a ton of natural light coming through their massive windows. When you’re there, make sure you have one or two pastas on the table. With shareable options like their fettuccine tossed with jumbo gulf shrimp and a buttery cream sauce, it’s a great place to spend your birthday with a few glasses of wine.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

BritishinEast Passyunk

We don’t know if Stargazy will succeed in turning Philly into a Scotch egg and fish and chips type of town. But they have conquered our dreams with a sausage roll that has a perfectly buttery and flaky crust. The East Passyunk British spot serves meat pies, desserts like sticky toffee, and an eel and mash that comes topped with a parsley liquor that we think is the best British import next to Adele. It’s a low-key place to grab some comfort food while reading a book at one of the few tables inside, or you can get it all to go and have a picnic at Dickinson Square Park.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Superdawg

Superdawg is the iconic 1950’s style drive-in on the edge of the Chicago city limits in what is technically Norwood Park. What makes Superdawg so iconic? A few things. For one, the giant plastic hot dogs on top of the building. They will catch your eye, although we aren’t sure if you’ll react by saying “that’s a really cute plastic hot dog couple,” or by thinking they’ll give you nightmares for days. But when you know the two giant plastic dogs are meant to represent the couple who opened Superdawg in 1948, it’s all pretty endearing.
CHICAGO, IL
The Infatuation

The Vig Bar

The Vig Bar is just a little space with an L-shaped bar and a couple of banquettes, and it looks kind of like something you’d find in the bottom of a Marriott in the year 1997. It’s a good place for Happy Hour in Nolita with a couple of coworkers, and it’ll come in handy if you ever walk into Sweet And Vicious (across the street) and immediately decide that you need to be in a much less busy place.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Pete's Tavern

This place is old. We’re talking built-in-1864 old. So that whole throwback vibe they’re giving off is not a facade. This is a tavern, plain and simple, and there’s a chance that it’s survived so long because there are few other good options in the Gramercy area. On the plus side, it’s also useful, unpretentious, and a good place to relax. If you’re in the area and you just want to get a beer with friends (and maybe watch the game on TV), Pete’s gets the job done.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Tiki Chick

This Upper West Side tiki bar serves all kinds of cocktails (frozen, hot toddy, punch, large format), plus on-theme sandwiches and more. That “more” includes the upside-down pineapple chicken: a house-baked pineapple upside-down cake with buttermilk fried chicken, shaved spam, grilled pineapple, and tiki sauce.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bar Termini

If you’re the type who obsesses over negronis, coffee, and fancy cocktails, you’re going to love Bar Termini. Even if you aren’t, it’s hard not to love a place with a dedicated negroni menu that serves espresso by day and strong, classic cocktails by night. The ultra-central Soho location is the cherry on top. Bar Termini is a small space, but it’s perfect for adding a little class to your evening.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Scannicchio's

This neighborhood BYOB serves dishes like veal parmigiana, chicken marsala, and some other filling family-style choices like a NY strip topped with seared scallops. On nights where you’d rather sit back and eat than make a decision about what to order, they have a prix-fixe menu that always has good options. For $37, you get five courses of plates like bruschetta, a few pastas like a penne alla vodka, and even a couple of desserts that can come in handy when stopping by for a birthday or anniversary.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

FrenchinSouth Philly

Known for their eclairs, croissants, and tarts, this neighborhood patisserie has plenty of brunch options like some of the best french toast in the city that’s topped with berry coulis and fresh berries. Enjoy it all on their picnic table-filled sidewalk patio, and for some post-brunch sweetness, don’t forget to grab a giant macaron on the way out.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Shores

The Shores is a vendor inside The Citadel. And if you’re a fan of Florida seafood (especially fried Florida seafood) then you should make a trip here soon. Everything is great—the Dungeness crab dip, grouper sandwich, mac and cheese—but the sandwiches are what you should focus on. Our favorite is a close tie between the buttery lobster roll and the fried oyster sandwich. The oysters are perfectly crispy, and served with crunchy iceberg lettuce, a tomato slice, and some sort of creamy mayo situation. It also comes with beautiful house potato chips.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Taiyaki NYC

Taiyaki in Chinatown is a Japanese bakery that makes fish-shaped cakes full of soft serve. It's pretty famous online, which is not so surprising considering everyone on planet earth likes to hold small things shaped like small animals. Are you saying you don’t want to eat a colorful dessert that looks like a fish but isn’t actually a fish? Taiyaki even has their own TikTok account–presumably run by a sophomore at Gallatin who designed their major around the psychology of viral content. More importantly, the soft serve at Taiyaki has a real, developed flavor that isn’t just “cold.” We especially like the black sesame soft serve with red beans. You could also just get some ice cream by itself in a cup. Similarly, you could also get an apartment with no windows or a car without a speaker system. The choice is yours.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Billionaire Burger Boyz

Billionaire Burger Boyz started out as a food truck chain. After appearing on a restaurant competition show and expanding as far south as San Diego, they started serving burgers, wings, chicken sandwiches, and jambalaya fries in their first brick-and-mortar space in Compton. All of the food is great, but we keep coming back for the “Billionaire single” burger. It’s got a soft potato bun, quarter pound of juicy beef, and perfectly melted cheese. It fits in the palm of your hand and has the proportions of a cartoon burger. But, thankfully, this beauty is real.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Vaquero Taquero

Vaquero Taquero by campus makes some of our favorite breakfast tacos in Austin—their al pastor tacos off the trompo are excellent, too—and they’ve since opened a second location downtown on Sabine St, right off Dirty 6th and a mere block away from the dive bar Casino El Camino. They’re open late to feed the bar crowds, and unlike their campus location, there’s a full bar so you can get margaritas.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Q Sushi Bar & Omakase

Omakase can sometimes feel like high-stakes sushi gambling, but Ravenswood’s Q Sushi guarantees that your investment ($125 per person) is well spent on a relaxed fine-dining meal that won't require a last-minute dash to the dry cleaners. Uptempo hip-hop, vibrant sushi murals, and charismatic chefs make the small space feel like a party, but one where the questionable mystery punch is replaced by 15-courses of nigiri and small plates.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

M&T Donuts

For over 60 years, M & T Donut Shop has been the go-to spot for coffee and donuts in Compton. They open at 4am every single day with a menu of freshly baked old-fashioneds, Long John’s, donut holes, and more. The pastries here are a bit smaller than what you might find at other shops around town, but these soft and airy balls of baked dough will melt in your mouth like cotton candy. M & T is a popular breakfast choice for morning commuters, so we recommend coming as early as possible before they sell out.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
