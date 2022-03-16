Taiyaki in Chinatown is a Japanese bakery that makes fish-shaped cakes full of soft serve. It's pretty famous online, which is not so surprising considering everyone on planet earth likes to hold small things shaped like small animals. Are you saying you don’t want to eat a colorful dessert that looks like a fish but isn’t actually a fish? Taiyaki even has their own TikTok account–presumably run by a sophomore at Gallatin who designed their major around the psychology of viral content. More importantly, the soft serve at Taiyaki has a real, developed flavor that isn’t just “cold.” We especially like the black sesame soft serve with red beans. You could also just get some ice cream by itself in a cup. Similarly, you could also get an apartment with no windows or a car without a speaker system. The choice is yours.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO